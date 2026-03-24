American officials issue 'worldwide caution' advisory for travelers amid global conflict

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The U.S. State Department has issued a "worldwide caution" security alert, advising travelers to exercise increased caution, especially those in the Middle East.

"Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate," said the alert issued Sunday.

"Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted," it continued.

TSA WARNS OF SECURITY 'THREAT' AS AIRPORT CHECKPOINT CLOSURES TRIGGER MORE TRAVEL DELAYS

"Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the alert also said.

More than 70,000 Americans have left the Middle East and returned to the U.S. since Feb. 28, according to a State Department press release issued March 19.

Over 41,000 American citizens have received security guidance and travel assistance, with the U.S. government conducting 60 evacuation flights from the Middle East.

Iran on Tuesday launched 17 drones and five ballistic missiles at the United Arab Emirates, according to the UAE's Ministry of Defense.

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President Trump acknowledged last week there are terrorist "sleeper cells" in the U.S. that have to be watched and dealt with, he said.

He also warned that any terrorists present in the country right now might be the result of former President Joe Biden's "stupid open border."

The "worldwide caution" security alert comes amid the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, with members of Congress hashing out bills to fund pieces and parts of DHS.

The Trump administration recently deployed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to assist with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) operations during the ongoing partial government shutdown, DHS said. They are helping with crowd control and line management at many airports, as Fox News previously reported.

"A variety of other streams of information, including threat [and] intelligence" input, are also part of ongoing risk assessments.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., accused Senate Democrats of preventing DHS from operating at a critical moment amid the conflict with Iran.

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"At a time when our homeland is under attack, all warning lights are flashing red — and they want to peel apart, piece by piece, the Department of Homeland Security, the comprehensive department of our government to protect the American people, because they want to stand with illegal immigrant criminals," Barrasso said on the Senate floor.

The ongoing DHS shutdown has sparked travel chaos in areas of the country, with some airports even closing security checkpoints due to callouts by TSA officers — raising concerns about "threat" levels.

Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News Digital last week the issue is not just staffing.

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He said "a variety of other streams of information, including threat [and] intelligence" input, are also part of ongoing risk assessments.

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Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan, Eric Mack and Alex Miller contributed reporting.