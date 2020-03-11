Airbnb changes cancellation rules during coronavirus outbreak

Airbnb announced that it will be introducing new reservation policies in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The booking company released a statement detailing the company's policies, which will allow guests and renters to be more flexible with their travel plans. According to the company, it is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its hosts, guests and employees.

The new program is called "More Flexible Reservations," and it has been designed to "help hosts and guests navigate uncertainty and meet their needs to cancel or postpone their hosting and travel plans."

According to the company, the program will "give travelers more peace of mind when booking and help hosts secure more reservations in the long run."

For hosts, Airbnb will provide more options for offering "extra refunds" through its platforms. The company will also help promote listings affected by cancellations and waive its standard 3 percent host fee on new reservations through June 1.

Guests will now have access to filters that allow them to make bookings based on cancellation policies that best line up to their needs and the current coronavirus situation.

Airbnb also wrote, "We will also do our part to provide guests more peace of mind. For bookings made now through June 1, 2020, if guests need to cancel and are not due a refund of the Airbnb guest service fee, we will refund that fee as a travel coupon which can be used on a future trip."

The company's message concludes by saying that while the coronavirus outbreak will have a serious impact on the travel and tourism industry, they expect both will recover in the long run and that they are committed to doing everything they can to support the company's stakeholders.