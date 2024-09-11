Is your baby monitor safe? How to secure it from hackers

Did you know that baby monitors have been around since the 1930s? Parents have long relied on these devices to keep a watchful eye on their little ones and ensure their safety. Over the years, baby monitors have come a long way, evolving with technology to offer even more features.

However, with these advancements come new challenges, namely, the risk of hacking. Different types of baby monitors come with varying levels of security, which means some are more vulnerable than others.

Here are some practical tips to help you keep your baby monitor safe from hackers so you can have peace of mind while your baby sleeps.

Yes, baby monitors can be hacked

Like most technological devices, baby monitors can be hacked. Several factors, however, determine the susceptibility to hacking, such as overall network security, device security features and type of monitor.

Network security

First, let's talk about your home Wi-Fi network. You know how you wouldn't leave your front door wide open, right? Well, an unsecured Wi-Fi network is kind of like that, but for all your online stuff. Think about it. Your baby monitor, your phones, your laptops, even your smart fridge, they're all hanging out on this network. If it's not locked down tight with a strong password and solid encryption, it's like inviting the whole neighborhood to peek through your windows.

Device security

Now let's chat about your actual baby monitor. You'd think all baby monitors would come with top-notch security, right? Well, sadly, that's not always the case. Some baby monitors are like fortresses; they encrypt every bit of data they send out. That means all those adorable coos and gurgles (and occasional 3 a.m. screaming sessions) are scrambled up so only you can understand them.

But here's the catch: Not all baby monitors do this. Some of them are broadcasting your baby's greatest hits for anyone with the right equipment to tune in. It's like they're running their own little radio station, and you definitely don't want random people tuning in.

So, what's a parent to do? When you're shopping for a baby monitor, look for words like "encrypted" or "secure transmission" in the product description. If you can't find that info, reach out to the manufacturer and ask. Your baby's privacy is worth the extra effort.

Understanding baby monitor security

While most types of baby monitors can be hacked, the likelihood and type of hacking varies based on the type of device.

Analog baby monitors: While these operate on older technology, hackers in proximity might be able to intercept their frequency.

Frequency-hopping spread spectrum baby monitors: While these are also analog, their technology switches frequencies quickly, making it much harder to intercept the signal. Of the three different types of baby monitors, these are considered the safest or hardest for hackers to infiltrate.

Internet-enabled baby monitors: These are more modern baby monitors that can be connected to the internet via a wired or wireless connection. These are the easiest to hack because they can be accessed through the internet networks they are connected to, as well as security measures specific to the device, which can be compromised.

How to find out if hackers have compromised your baby monitor

Now that you know baby monitors can be hacked, below are signs that your baby monitor might be hacked.

1. Changes in behavior: If the camera, audio or functions of the baby monitor change suddenly, it can mean someone else has access to your device.

2. Unrecognizable devices on your network: If you’re using an internet-enabled baby monitor and notice any unrecognizable devices connected to your internet network, it could mean that hackers have gained access to your network and that your baby monitor is in jeopardy.

3. Strange audio: If you hear unrecognizable voices or noises coming from your monitor that supports two-way communications, it may mean your baby monitor was hacked.

4. Increase in your data usage: Most monitors use data when being actively viewed or used, so if you notice an increase in data usage, it can mean hackers are accessing it.

5. Security setting changes: Changes to the security settings of your baby monitor, such as password changes or reset requests, can be a red flag. Especially if the password has been changed to access your device, it could mean that hackers have compromised your baby monitor.

How to secure your baby monitor

While the level of security will be determined by the type of baby monitor and its individual features, below are some ways to increase the security of your baby monitor:

1. Limit remote access: If possible, disable or limit remote features of the baby monitor when not needed. This reduces potential access points for hackers.

2. Use a strong, unique alphanumeric password: Some users use the default password provided by the manufacturer, which leaves those devices as primary targets for hackers. Changing the password to be strong, complex and unique will make it less likely a target for hackers. We're talking about a mix of uppercase, lowercase, numbers and symbols. And please, for the love of sleepless nights, don't use "baby123" or your kid's birthday. Hackers love that stuff. Also, consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

3. Enable additional security features: If your device supports features like two-factor authentication or biometric login, enable them. These add extra layers of security, making it harder for unauthorized users to access your system.

4. Secure your internet network: Make sure the internet network the baby monitor is connecting to is behind a strong password. Consider creating a separate guest network for your baby monitor. Check your router settings via the router's IP address (often located on the back or underside of the physical router) or through your router's admin interface. Look for WPA3 encryption; it's the latest and greatest for keeping your network safe. If that's not an option, WPA2 is still pretty good. Just steer clear of WEP; it's about as secure as a paper lock on a bank vault. Check out our "Top Routers for Best Security 2024."

5. Update your device's software and firmware: Some baby monitors get firmware and software upgrades to keep up with changing security issues. Keep your device updated so that any known vulnerabilities can't be exploited by hackers.

6. Turn off the monitor when not in use: This simple step can significantly reduce the window of opportunity for potential hackers.

Kurt’s key takeaways

As with any other piece of technology, where hackers can find a vulnerability, they will exploit it. Unfortunately, baby monitors, depending on their type and features, can be as susceptible as any other type of consumer technology. The more connected it is to a network that can be compromised, the more vulnerable it is to hackers. But just like other consumer electronics, key security measures such as strong, complex passwords and two-step authentication can go a long way in dissuading hackers from compromising your baby monitor.

