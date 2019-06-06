Xbox deodorant and body wash let you smell like a gamer

Game face, meet game scent.

A new line of grooming products called Xbox Lynx embodies a fragrance that some might rather avoid than apply: that of a gamer.

The collaboration between Xbox and Axe body spray parent companies Microsoft and Unilever, respectively, won’t flaunt the pheromones of a sweaty, unwashed video game addict. Nope, this scent features “top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” GameSpot reports.

Instead of three-day-old trail mix and “Call of Duty” carnage, its ingredient list contains “a range of natural essential oils,” including a “pulsing green citrus.”

Colored the same radioactive green as Mountain Dew, this new body spray, deodorant and shower gel pack will be test marketed beginning come July exclusively in Australia and New Zealand.

Is an expansion to the US market on the horizon? It sure doesn’t appear that the man behind the creation of the Xbox wants that to happen.

“I seriously and honestly have no comment,” says Xbox developer Seamus Blackley on Twitter of the new product line. “I have no idea what a comment would even be on this. I’m rankly thinking of just going and drinking heavily at this point.”

Upon hearing of the product launch, tech journalist Mike Murphy wittily weighed in with, “Microsoft to Xbox owners: You smell.”

Xbox rep Tania Chee puts a more positive spin on it.

“We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion and determination by creating something truly special,” Chee says. “Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door.”

Microsoft’s Senior Programming Writer Ted Hudek got the last laugh with his tweet: “Now, if I just had a waterproof controller.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.