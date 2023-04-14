Why you should update your Microsoft software now and stay protected

Each month, Microsoft has what is known as Patch Tuesday, which is a monthly release of security fixes that the company makes to protect devices that use the software. This month, there are seven critical vulnerabilities.

Here's what we know and why you should update your software right now.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What are the issues Microsoft fixed?

There are multiple vulnerabilities that needed fixing from the tech giant, including a zero-day vulnerability known as CVE-2023-28252 that was actively being exploited by hackers. This particular vulnerability would give a hacker full control over any system that is compromised.

Here is a full breakdown of all the fixes made:

45 Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities (meaning an attacker could execute malicious code on a remote system)

20 Elevation of Privilege Vulnerabilities (meaning an attacker could gain higher privileges on a compromised system)

10 Information Disclosure Vulnerabilities (which could expose sensitive information)

9 Denial of Service Vulnerabilities that could cause denial of service, disrupting normal system operation

8 Security Feature Bypass Vulnerabilities, which could allow an attacker to bypass security measures

6 Spoofing Vulnerabilities, which could allow an attacker to impersonate a legitimate user

Microsoft also fixed 17 vulnerabilities found within Microsoft Edge, Office, Word and Publisher that could allow remote code execution by simply opening malicious documents. These kinds of attacks are typically pursued through phishing campaigns, which is why all Microsoft users should update their software right now.

FBI WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST USING FREE CHARGING STATION, SAYS ‘BAD ACTORS’ CAN INTRODUCE MALWARE

Here are the steps for how to do this whether you have a Mac or PC computer.

How to update Microsoft on a Mac

Open an Office app such as Word

On the top menu, click Help

Click Check for Updates

Select Automatically keep Microsoft Apps up to date

Click Update

How to update Microsoft on a PC

Select Start

Go to Settings

Click Windows Update

Select Check for Updates. If there is an update available, click Install

FREE ANTIVIRUS: SHOULD YOU USE IT?

How else can I protect myself?

The best way to protect yourself generally from all viruses and malware attacks is by having antivirus software installed on your device. This is especially helpful if you're someone who isn't always the best at remembering to update your software.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by visiting CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech.

Have you updated your Microsoft software yet? Let us know if you notice any changes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.