Update your Windows now to avoid the Acropalypse vulnerability

In a new security alert from Microsoft, it was revealed that the company has just released an emergency security update for all Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

Here's why they did it, and why you should update your device right now.

What caused the emergency update?

The reason for this emergency update is that Microsoft found a major issue hidden within the Snipping Tool feature on Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. The issue is known as the Acropalypse vulnerability or CVE-2023-28303, and it means that image editors have not been properly removing cropped image data when overwriting the original file.

For example, say you have a picture that you want to upload to a public platform like Facebook, yet your kids are in the background, and you want to crop their faces out. You would expect the cropped data to be removed from the newly saved image completely.

However, the Acropalypse vulnerability allows both the Windows Snipping Tool and the Google Pixel Markup Tool to leave the cropped data within the original file, meaning that hackers could access that data if they were to get a hold of it. The number of images affected by this bug could be as high as 4,000 or more.

What is Microsoft doing to fix this?

Microsoft has since released emergency security updates for both the Windows 10 Snip & Sketch and Windows 11 Snipping Tool program, which is supposed to fix this major issue. Once the update is installed, the Windows 11 Snipping Tool will be version 11.2302.20.0, and Windows 10 Snip & Sketch will be version 10.2008.3001.0. The company is also continuing to monitor this vulnerability closely; however, it considers the threat to be low at this time.

For now, the company recommends that all Windows 10 and Windows 11 users update their devices immediately so that they can have this latest version of Snipping Tool installed.

How to update your Windows device

Open the Microsoft Store

Click Libary

Click Get Updates. This will automatically install the update

And always remember to be checking your devices regularly for more updates.

How to check for more updates on a Windows 10 device

Go to Start

Click Settings

Select Update & Security

Click Windows Update

Click Download and install

How to check for more updates on a Windows 11 device

Go to Start

Click Settings

Select Windows Update

Click Check for updates

Select Download and install now

Are there any other steps I should take to protect myself?

One thing you can do now is take down any pictures you've previously cropped and posted publicly and avoid posting any other pictures that you've previously cropped before this new update was released.

While we’re talking about security, if you don’t already have antivirus protection on your devices, now is a good reminder to do so. Installing antivirus software can provide an additional layer of protection for your device beyond what Microsoft's emergency security update may offer. While the security updates from Microsoft are important and should be installed promptly, having antivirus software can help detect and prevent various types of malware and cyber threats, including those that the security update might not address.

Antivirus software will protect you from accidentally clicking malicious links and will remove any malware from your devices.

Have you updated your Microsoft programs yet?

