What's really killing your laptop battery?

Our laptops are super-expensive, so we want to ensure that we get as much use out of them as possible.

There is a common misconception out there about how to correctly charge your laptop to make the battery life last longer.

I’m here to tell you the truth about how to charge your laptop properly.

Should I let my laptop battery drain before charging it?

One of the most common misconceptions about charging laptops properly is that leaving the charger plugged into your device all the time will do more damage.

This is only partially true. It is perfectly fine to leave your laptop plugged in most of the time and have it charge up to 100%. Most laptops contain either lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries, and lithium-ion batteries do not have a "memory effect." Therefore, they do not require periodic discharge cycles.

However, keeping your laptop battery at 100% at all times can ultimately reduce its overall lifespan, as the battery may degrade faster when exposed to high voltage for extended periods.

To maximize battery life, it's recommended to keep the battery level between 20% and 80% and store the battery at a cool temperature when not in use. Leaving it on the charger sometimes will not kill the battery right away, however, you should just be aware of how long you're leaving it plugged in, and give it a rest now and then.

Does the quality of my battery and charger matter?

Absolutely. Buying cheap batteries and power chargers for your laptop will only damage it more quickly. Although it is always nice to save money, think about how much more money you will save in the long run if you spend a little extra on quality batteries and power chargers that won't drain the life of your laptop and force you to buy a new one.

Typically, when you buy a laptop, it will come with a charger that works best with that laptop model. If for some reason, that laptop battery fails or malfunctions, or you lose it, it is best for you to go back to the retailer you bought your laptop from (such as Apple, Best Buy) and see if you can get a replacement.

If you are traveling and cannot find a safe outlet to plug your device into, you can also purchase a quality portable charger with USB ports so that you can plug in your charger wherever you are. Here are a few options we've picked for you:

This entry-level portable power station is the perfect travel accessory for camping, road trips, and having a backup power supply handy. It's easy to carry (at under 7 pounds, even a kid can hold on to it), and it fits well in a car, so you can stop using your car's battery for extra power.

You can purchase an optional solar panel separately, which can charge your power station using the sun, so you can keep power going through an outdoor trip without ever having to find a wall outlet. At the time of publishing, this product had over 17,000 global ratings, with 84% giving it 5 stars.

Includes:

1 AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak)

2 USB ports (5V, 2.4A)

1 DC input

1 car output

Will charge your phone up to 24 times, a tablet five times, or a laptop twice.

Supports pass-through charging

Get Jackery Portable Power Station

One of the most compact portable chargers, the Omnicharge power solution is a great option for travel to keep your laptop, drone, phone or tablet, or camera charged. It also supports wireless charging, so you can carry fewer cords with you, and it can be recharged in under three hours.

It can even be recharged by solar power and has an OLED display screen to keep you up to date with how charged the Omicharger and your devices are. This will work with both Macs and PCs. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,700 global ratings, with 78% giving the product 5 stars.

Includes:

Wireless charging

2 USB ports (with buttons)

1 AC output

1 DC input/output

1 USB-C input/output

Charges a laptop once, a phone up to five times, a camera up to five to ten times, and a tablet up to two times

Get Omni 20+ Portable Power Station

Anker makes a variety of portable power banks for any number of devices you're looking to charge at once. This portable charger is convenient enough to toss into a bag and keep on hand to charge your cell phone multiple times.

Thanks to its wide-compatibility USB port, you can charge a variety of electronics, including Apple, Samsung and other Android cell phones. It holds a number of charges and recharges devices quickly, so you can keep your phone at full battery, no matter where you are.

At the time of publishing, this product had over 5,100 global ratings, with 85% giving the product 5 stars.

Includes:

USB port

USB-C port

Travel pouch

Charges a phone up to five times, and an iPad mini up to 2.6 times

Get Anker Portable Charger

Have you had issues with keeping your laptop battery charged? Let us know your experience.

