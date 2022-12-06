Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

Want your iPhone to run faster? Here’s a simple fix

Clearing an iPhone browser cache can be as simple as heading to Settings

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Tired of laggy iPhone browsing? Even the newest models can be affected if users are not keeping phones optimized. 

A simple way to ensure a phone stays fast is by clearing a cache and giving browsers a jumpstart. 

Clearing a cache moves data phones store to prevent having to download it again every time a user opens a webpage. 

Most people only need to clear their caches every few months, depending on their usage.

Be warned: clearing your cache also logs users out of pages.

So, how do you do it? 

Freshen up your browser of choice by adjusting your settings.

In Chrome…

ILLUSTRATION - 28 April 2021, Berlin: On the screen of a smartphone you can see the logo of the app Chrome. 

ILLUSTRATION - 28 April 2021, Berlin: On the screen of a smartphone you can see the logo of the app Chrome.  ((Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images))

Open the app, select the three dots in the right-hand corner to open options and select Settings. Next, go to Privacy and Security and hit "Clear Browsing Data." Make sure to click on "Cached Images and Files and Cookies."

In Safari…

Safari and Google Chrome browsers icons are seen displayed on phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on February 20, 2020. 

Safari and Google Chrome browsers icons are seen displayed on phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on February 20, 2020.  ((Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

Open Settings, select Safari and find Website Data under "Advanced." Next, select Remove All Website Data and then hit "Remove Now." 

In Firefox…

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the free Webbrowser Mozilla Firefox is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. 

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the free Webbrowser Mozilla Firefox is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020, in Berlin, Germany.  ((Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images))

Click the menu in the right corner to open up options and hit Settings. Next, select Data Management and the Website Data or Clear Private Data. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 