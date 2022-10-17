Want to leave Facebook? Do this vital step first to save your photos

While you can’t completely delete yourself from the internet, you can stop people from finding out more information about you. Tap or click here to remove your information from invasive people search sites .

The more social media accounts you have, the more data companies collect on you. There’s an easy way to clean up your old posts from Twitter, Facebook, Imgur and more. T ap or click here for a tool that can automatically remove posts from more than 20 sites and apps all in one go .

Some of us have been on Facebook for years, meaning we have several years’ worth of photos and videos stored there. Here’s how to get all your media off of Facebook if you’re ready to pull the plug.

Grab your stuff and go

Facebook’s built-in downloader tool makes it easy to download your entire Facebook history, including photos and videos. You can do this via desktop or mobile.

You will also have the option to download your messages, stories, and Reels.

I recommend selecting the HTML download format, which will make your data easier to read in your web browser. Select the JSON format if you want to import your data to another app or service.

Downloading your data via the Facebook mobile app

Open the Facebook app and tap on your profile.

Tap the gear icon to open Settings, then tap Profile settings.

Scroll down to Your Facebook information and tap Download profile information.

Check or uncheck the boxes for various categories. Other options include date range, download format, and media quality.

When you’re ready, tap Create File to start the download.

Your request will appear as Pending in the Available Copies section of the Download Your Information tool.

You’ll get a notification when it’s ready, which could take several days. Once this happens, go to the Available Copies section of the Download Your Information tool.

Tap Download and enter your password.

Downloading your data via Facebook computer

Open Facebook on your computer and click on your profile.

Select Settings & privacy > Settings.

Select Privacy > Your Facebook information from the left pane.

Select Download profile information.

Check or uncheck the boxes for various categories. Other options include date range, download format, and media quality.

When you’re ready, click Request a download to start the download.

Your request will appear as Pending in the Available Files section of the Download Your Information tool.

You’ll get a notification when it’s ready, which could take several days. Once this happens, go to the Available Files section of the Download Your Information tool.

Click Download and enter your password.

You need a Facebook account to use Messenger, but guess what? It doesn’t have to be active. Here’s how to use Messenger without a Facebook account.

Shutting down your account

Gather any contact information you need from your Facebook friends before you go. You may have no other way of contacting some of them.

If you have a Page set up for your business or just for fun, you’ll have to turn ownership over to someone else, as this will be deleted along with your account.

Be warned that you can’t get anything back once you delete your Facebook account. Your profile, photos, comments, posts, videos, and anything you’ve added and posted will be gone.

Are you ready to extricate yourself from Facebook? It’s easiest to do this on a computer. Here’s how:

Log into Facebook and click the downward-facing arrow in the top-right.

Go to Settings & Privacy > Settings.

Select Your Facebook Information in the left column.

Click Deactivation and deletion.

Select Delete account, then Continue to account deletion.

Click Delete account and enter your password, then click Continue.

You have 30 days to change your mind about deleting your account. After that time passes, you can’t take it back. To cancel the deletion process, log in to your Facebook account and click Cancel Deletion.

Facebook may take 90 days from start to finish to delete everything you’ve posted. The good news is other users can’t see your profile during this time. Facebook also says it may keep your info for legal issues and terms violations, among other things.

