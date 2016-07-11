Walmart Sale Targets Amazon Prime Day Deals

Looking to steal a bit of thunder from Amazon Prime Day, a one-day sale being held tomorrow, Walmart will be offering special "rollback" sales all this week, along with free shipping and no minimum purchase requirement.

Among the highlighted electronics deals in the Walmart sale: A 55-inch Samsung 4K TV for under $600.

As was the case last year, the Walmart sale this week clearly takes aim at Amazon, which allows only Prime members—who pay $99 a year to get free two-day shipping, plus free video and music streaming—to participate in its Prime Day Sales event.

"At Walmart, we believe saving money every day is better than just one, and that all customers should save, not only some," the company said in a statement announcing the sale, which starts today and runs through Friday, July 15.

Among the electronics deals at the Walmart sale:

• A 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HDTV for $598, down from a claimed $1,199. The model name wasn't mentioned, but it looks like the UN55JU6400FXZA, a 60Hz model from last year. This is a good deal, as it normally sells for about $1,100. We tested the 48-inch model in this series, which had excellent picture quality.

• A 32-inch Proscan HDTV for $100. It looks like it's the PLDED3280A, a 60Hz 720p set. If so, Walmart had this set for the same price on Black Friday last year.



• A Lenovo Flex i5 laptop for less than $400, a claimed savings of about $60. It looks like it's the Flex 3 80R4000VUS with 4GB of memory and 500GB of storage. It's $549 at B&H Photo.

• An Apple iPhone 5S 16GB Straight Talk prepaid smartphone for $149, which Walmart says normally sells for $450. It's $525 at Amazon, though few are left.

• An Apple TV 32 or 64GB, starting at $129, down from $149. It's $140 at Target right now.

• An Xbox One Console 500GB Gears of War bundle with a bonus wireless controller and Minecraft for $279, which the retailer says normally sells for $355. This looks like a Walmart exclusive.

Free Shipping

As part of the sales event, customers can get a free 30-day trial of Walmart's Prime-like two-day shipping service, called ShippingPass. The program normally costs $49 per year, less than half what Amazon Prime costs, but it doesn't include any streaming services.

Walmart has a good number of rollbacks and specials on TVs and other electronics, so we'll be comparing Walmart's sales with what Amazon is offering tomorrow on Prime Day. So keep checking back for our latest coverage.



