Twitter's Jack Dorsey donates $15M to San Francisco coronavirus relief, with some cash for illegal immigrants

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $15 million to San Francisco’s coronavirus relief fund, some of which will go toward illegal immigrants, according to Mayor London Breed.

“This donation will support food security, housing access, and small business and worker support programs for undocumented, mixed status, and low-income San Franciscans,” she wrote in a tweet thanking Dorsey for the contribution.

Immigration status can factor into whether someone is eligible to receive benefits from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the National Law Review.

San Francisco set up its own fund, called Gives2SF, to receive tax-deductable donations in support of coronavirus-related public health challenges -- including aiding people as they face economic hardship due to isolation guidelines and helping small businesses stay afloat amid temporary closures, according to the city’s website.

Dorsey’s donation more than doubles the amount of money given to Gives2SF so far, Breed said.

“COVID-19 affects us all, but disproportionately affects those who were already in need,” Dorsey said, according to Oakland-based KTVU. “It’s important to acknowledge this fact and provide more support to those who are struggling.”

The donation came through Dorsey’s #startsmall LLC – a $1 billion fund he announced in April to fund COVID-19 relief around the world. The $1 billion was about 28 percent of his total wealth at the time, he tweeted.

The San Francisco donation followed a separate pledge of $10 million from #startsmall to help U.S. prisons deal with the pandemic, Politco reported Monday.

That donation went to the REFORM Alliance – led by criminal justice reform advocate and CNN analyst Van Jones. Co-founders of the organization include Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, among others.

That money will reportedly purchase face masks and other personal protective equipment for inmates, corrections officers, health care workers and other prison employees.

As governments from the federal level down to states and local communities begin looking at how to reopen the economy in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, there have been more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of the virus and over 80,000 deaths in the United States as of Tuesday morning.