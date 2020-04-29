Google extends work-from-home until June, proposes 'staggered' return to offices

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Google's offices worldwide will stay closed until at least June 1, according to multiple reports.

In the emails sent to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly said employees would return in a “staggered” way to be cautious, noting that the "gradual" return should alleviate concerns and fears about leaving home again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will be no one-size-fits-all approach, and the specific guidance will vary from location to location,” Pichai said. The chief executive also explained that there would be consideration for those who wanted to continue working from home for family reasons or other concerns.

Pichai reportedly said he was grateful for the contributions of workers who had continued to toil onsite amid the pandemic shutdown, which had permitted business to continue in certain areas.

The announcement from Pichai comes as six California counties near Google's headquarters in Mountain View have extended stay-at-home guidelines.

Silicon Valley companies like Google and Facebook were some of the first to mandate that employees begin working from home in March.

Pichai also said that upon return, the company will adhere to strict guidance from health agencies, adjusting based on local and governmental regulations.