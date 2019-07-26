Trump lashes out at Apple, denies request for tariff exemption

President Trump lashed out at Apple on Friday, saying he would not abide by the company's request for a tariff exemption on parts of its Mac Pro.

"Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!"

Earlier this month, the Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple filed several dockets with the office of U.S. Trade Representative seeking relief for a number of parts, including internal cables, circuit boards and the stainless steel and aluminum frame of the high-end computer.

In June, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Mac Pro, which was introduced in June at a starting price of $5,999, would have its final assembly in China, moving production from Texas.

News that Apple was seeking the exclusion was first reported by Bloomberg.

Following the tweet, shares of Apple dipped slightly, but were still trading higher on Friday, up 0.58 percent to $208.22.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.

