Trump asks Apple CEO if the tech giant could 'get involved in building 5G in the US'

Following his tour of Apple's manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, President Trump said he asked Apple CEO Tim Cook if the tech giant "could get ... involved in building 5G in the U.S."

"During my visit yesterday to Austin, Texas, for the startup of the new Mac Pro, & the discussion of a new one $billion campus, also in Texas, I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S," Trump tweeted. "They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!l"

On Wednesday, Apple announced it has started construction of a new campus in Austin, which is expected to initially house 5,000 employees with the capacity to grow to 15,000. In addition, the company's high-end Mac Pro, will be assembled at the nearby production facility, which Trump toured. That facility has been in existence since 2013.

“Building the Mac Pro, Apple’s most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity,” Cook said in a statement. “With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home. Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America’s innovation story.”

Cook is one of the few CEOs in America with a direct line to Trump, according to an October report in The Wall Street Journal. Though the two have been at odds over certain issues, such as climate change and immigration reform, they have worked closely on several other issues, including American manufacturing, tax reform and trade.

On Wednesday, Trump said he was looking at exempting Apple from tariffs that have have been placed on imports from China as part of the ongoing trade war between the two countries, according to Reuters.

