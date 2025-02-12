Tech security 101: How to spot a hidden tracker on your car

The latest stats say 80% of stalking victims are tracked using tech. One of the most popular ways to do it? GPS trackers, like an AirTag. They’re small enough to slip into a bag, pocket or your car undetected.

"Kim, this doesn’t impact me." I wish that was true. Maybe you have an ex or friend who won’t buzz off, or maybe you met a stranger at a bar or store who was acting creepy. You’re at risk. Did you drive across the U.S. border? Yep, crooks are targeting tourists, too.

The good news is your phone can alert you when an unknown tracker is with you. If all else fails, good old-fashioned sleuthing works, too. I’ll show you how.

The clock is ticking

An AirTag starts beeping only after 24 hours away from its owner. That gives the stalker plenty of time to reach you, especially if they’re local. If a carjacker tags your ride, they could learn your routine and follow you home before you even know what’s going on.

The rumor mill says Apple’s AirTags 2, coming later this year, will have antistalking tech. With the most current AirTags, tech-savvy stalkers can rip out the built-in speaker so you won’t get alert, but the new ones should make it harder.

For now, you need to do everything you can to stay safe.

On your iPhone, make sure a few settings are enabled:

Open Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services . From there, toggle on Location Services and Find My iPhone . Then, head to System Services and turn on Significant Locations .

> > . From there, toggle on and . Then, head to and turn on . Next, go to Settings > Bluetooth and toggle on Bluetooth .

> and toggle on . Go to Settings > Notifications > Tracking Notifications and toggle on Allow Notifications .

> > and toggle on . Now, open your Find My app and tap Items at the bottom of the screen. Tap on Identify Found Item.

On Android, the process is similar as long as your phone is running Android 6.0 or newer. If it’s not, you really need a new phone!

Open Settings > Location and toggle on Use location , Wi-Fi scanning or Bluetooth scanning. Turn on Bluetooth by going to Settings > Bluetooth and toggling on Bluetooth .

> and toggle on , or Turn on Bluetooth by going to > and toggling on . To make sure alerts are enabled, go to Settings > Safety & Emergency > Find Unknown Tracker Alerts. Toggle on Allow Alerts.

The alerts aren’t foolproof

It’s not just ripping out the speakers. Older tracking devices might not set off an alert, and savvy creeps can reconfigure new trackers to follow you undetected for months.

That’s why it’s important to check your car now and then, even if you don’t hear that telltale beep. First, grab a flashlight and a mirror.

Start outside your car. Check spots where the tracker could be magnetically attached, like the wheel wells; grill; underside; bumpers; around the exhaust pipe, roof or hood; and the engine and battery terminals.

Inside your car, check the seat crevices and pockets, dashboard, steering wheel, glove compartment, and trunk. Look under the spare tire and dashboard on the driver’s side, too, inside the onboard diagnostics port.

If you don’t find anything but still feel uneasy, try a bug detector. This well-rated option ($37) works for cars, homes, bags or whatever.

Small hidden cameras are popular with creeps now, too. Here’s my guide on spotting cameras in a rental, dressing room, private space at the gym or anywhere else you expect privacy.

‘I found a tracker. What now?’

Don’t smash it or disable it. You want to give the police all the info they need to catch whoever planted it.

First, hold your iPhone or NFC device to the white side of the AirTag. Tap that notification that pops up to see info about its owner. Jot down the serial number and phone number so you can share them with the cops.

Now, make an aluminum foil envelope. Wrap the tracker inside, making sure there are no gaps or holes. This will block any signals, so the person who installed it will just think it’s out of range. Take the foil-wrapped tracker to a police station. They’ll know how to pin down who put it there.

Are you being stalked or just paranoid? It’s a fine line. Read this if you can’t shake that "someone’s watching" feeling.

I’ve heard too many stories from stalking victims. I don’t want you or a loved one to be another. Share this with folks in your life.

Get tech-smarter on your schedule

Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech.

