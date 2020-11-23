Switzerland preps to buy F-35

Switzerland, perhaps known as among the calmest or least turbulent nations in recent geopolitical history, may acquire as many as 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, thus joining the fast-growing coalition of nations committed to sustain an allied community of 5th-gen aircraft.

Does this signal anything of significance? Certainly.

Any Swiss interest in an F-35, one could say, interestingly reinforces the country’s long-standing commitment to peace and neutrality, given that the JSF is in part engineered to demonstrate a measure of air-superiority to the point that it deters any potential aggressors, therefore managing to help keep the peace.

As of several years ago, Switzerland maintains a stand of “armed neutrality,” meaning they support NATO’s peacekeeping mission but do not formally enter into the military portions of the alliance. The country has maintained a “neutral” stance since 1815.

NEW AIR FORCE STEALTH BOMBER ARRIVES IN JUST '2 YEARS'

“The F-35 proposal is a total package offering that includes up to 40 F-35A aircraft, a sustainment solution tailored to Swiss autonomy requirements, and a comprehensive training program,” a Lockheed statement reads.

From a strategic and tactical or force-posture position, there are several reasons why an F-35 might be appealing. Initially, Swiss consideration of the F-35 lends additional credibility to the established performance of the aircraft in training exercises such as the Air Force’s Red Flag wherein the aircraft managed to destroy a large number of adversary platforms without being seen. These kinds of dynamics might explain why the list of potential F-35 partners continues to grow at a rapid pace beyond the original scope. Japan, Israel, South Korea and now maybe the UAE are among more recent arrivals to the world of F-35. The possible acquisition also speaks to a changing global threat environment wherein expansionist U.S. rivals such as Russia and China are themselves fast-acquiring 5th-Generation platforms. The Chinese not only already have the J-20 and J-31 but also appear to be engineering a maritime J-31 variant to compete with the F-35B and F-35C.

While it may not be known if competing Russian and Chinese 5th-Gen planes actually rival an F-35 in terms of sensing, computing and attack technologies, it nevertheless is a reality that continues to inspire protective responses throughout the world.

There is yet another factor of interest to any possible Swiss decision, that being intelligence; an F-35 partner will of course have an ability to network and interoperate with other nations’ F-35s. The F-35 operates with a common data link enabling information sharing among all F-35s.

F-35 SET FOR LASER BOOST

Also, not to be overlooked, any F-35 arrival in Switzerland will doubtless bring a significant economic impact to include an infusion of jobs and possible technological sophistication in the world of aeronautics, weaponry and aviation, not to mention stealth. The Lockheed proposal seems well aware of this possibility, stating “should the F-35 be selected as the new fighter for Switzerland, this industrial work would take place in all Swiss regions. Swiss industry has the opportunity to compete for direct production of components for use on all F-35s produced, sustainment projects focused on supporting the Swiss Air Force and enhancing Swiss autonomy, and cyber security projects directly related to the F-35.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To date, the F-35 has been selected by 13 nations and operates from 26 bases worldwide, with nine nations operating F-35s on their home soil. There are more than 585 F-35s in service today, with more than 1,190 pilots and 9,750 maintainers trained on the aircraft, a Lockheed statement says.

-- Kris Osborn is the Managing Editor of Warrior Maven and The Defense Editor of The National Interest --