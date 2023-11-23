Step into this pod that uses AI to diagnose and treat you in minutes

Imagine walking into a futuristic pod and getting a full-body scan, a blood test and a personalized health plan in minutes.

That's about to become a reality if a company called Forward has its way.

It just launched its flagship product, CarePod, which it claims is the world’s first AI doctor’s office.

What are AI self-service healthcare pods?

CarePod is an AI-powered, self-service pod that combines artificial intelligence with medical expertise. They offer advanced diagnostics and personalized health plans.

Upon entering a CarePod, you can access a variety of health apps, including those for disease detection, biometric body scans, blood testing and more.

The apps are powered by Forward’s proprietary AI, developed by doctors from Harvard, Johns Hopkins and Columbia, and cover a spectrum of disease areas, from diabetes and hypertension to mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Forward plans to expand its apps to include prenatal care, cancer screening and polygenic risk analysis over time.

How much does it cost to use an AI healthcare pod?

Memberships for Forward start at $99 per month, providing you with access to their personalized health data through a mobile app. The platform facilitates real-time monitoring, risk identification and in-depth health evaluations using a range of sensors, lab tests and vital sign measurements. While the system is largely AI-powered, Forward also has a team of over 100 primary care clinicians who make all care decisions.

Where can I find an AI healthcare pod?

Already deployed in 19 locations across the U.S., CarePods are being rolled out in locations such as malls, gyms and offices. The company plans to double its footprint in 2024. The initial rollout will focus on metropolitan areas, including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

How Forward stacks up with other AI healthcare providers

Forward is not the only company that is trying to revolutionize healthcare with AI. There are other players in the market, such as Babylon Health, Ada Health and K Health, that offer similar services, such as online consultations, symptom checkers and health trackers.

However, Forward claims that its CarePods are unique in their ability to provide a comprehensive and holistic health experience, combining AI with human expertise and cutting-edge technology.

The company also says that its mission is to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and personalized for everyone, regardless of their income, location or background. By bringing CarePods to places where people already spend their time, such as malls, gyms and offices, Forward hopes to reach more people and improve their health outcomes.

Challenges and limitations of self-service AI healthcare pods

There are also some challenges and limitations that Forward may face, such as regulatory hurdles, privacy concerns and user adoption. Some people may be skeptical or uncomfortable with entrusting their health to an AI system or may prefer to see a human doctor in person.

Emergency physician Dr. James Rhorer, innovator of the Connected Care App known for connecting families with care teams, warns that CarePods may not be for every patient, saying, "I’ve yet to examine one of these pods, but I caution patients to remember that the kind of medicine we practice in an emergency department is not necessarily suitable for a virtual visit at the mall."

Dr. Rhorer goes on to speak about replacing the human in-person healthcare relationship with AI: "The practice of medicine is considered an ‘art’ and a ‘science.’ The AI component may strongly address several of the science components, but I suspect the art is demonstrated in human interaction such as ‘gut’ feelings and concerns shared between the patient and the provider."

Moreover, some health conditions may require more than just a pod visit, such as physical examinations, prescriptions or referrals. Therefore, it remains to be seen how CarePods will fare in the real world and whether they will be able to deliver on their promise of transforming healthcare with AI.

Kurt's key takeaways

AI health care pods are an innovative way of providing health care to people. They promise to make health care more convenient, affordable and personalized using advanced technology and AI. However, AI healthcare pods are not without challenges and limitations. They may face regulatory, privacy and user adoption issues, and they won't be able to entirely replace human doctors.

