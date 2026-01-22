Ransomware attack exposes Social Security numbers at major gas station chain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cybercriminals are happy to target almost any industry where data can be stolen. In many cases, less prepared and less security-focused companies are simply easier targets.

A recent ransomware attack on a company tied to dozens of gas stations across Texas shows exactly how this plays out. The incident exposed highly sensitive personal data, including Social Security numbers and driver's license details, belonging to hundreds of thousands of people.

The breach went undetected for days, giving attackers ample time to move through internal systems and steal sensitive data. If you've ever paid at the pump or shopped inside one of these convenience stores, this is the kind of incident that should make you stop and pay attention.

What happened in the Gulshan ransomware attack

According to a disclosure filed with the Maine Attorney General's Office, Gulshan Management Services, Inc. reported a cybersecurity incident that impacted more than 377,000 individuals. Gulshan is linked to Gulshan Enterprises, which operates around 150 Handi Plus and Handi Stop gas stations and convenience stores across Texas.

The company says it detected unauthorized access to its IT systems in late September. Investigators later determined that attackers had been inside the network for roughly ten days before anyone noticed. The intrusion began with a phishing attack, a reminder of how a single deceptive email can still open the door to massive breaches.

During that window, the attackers accessed and stole personal data, then deployed ransomware that encrypted files across Gulshan's systems. The compromised information includes names, contact details, Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers. That combination is especially dangerous, since it can be used for identity theft, account takeovers and fraud that may surface months or even years later.

Why the lack of a ransomware claim still matters

So far, no known ransomware group has publicly taken credit for the attack. That might sound like good news, but it does not necessarily change the risk for affected individuals. In many ransomware cases, silence can mean one of two things. Either the attackers have not yet posted stolen data publicly, or the victim company may have resolved the incident privately.

Gulshan's filing states that it restored its systems using known-safe backups. That detail often suggests a company chose to rebuild rather than negotiate with attackers. Even so, once data has been copied out of a network, there is no way to pull it back. Whether or not the stolen information ever appears online, the exposure alone puts affected people at long-term risk.

This incident also highlights a recurring pattern. Retail and service businesses handle huge volumes of personal data but often rely on legacy systems and frontline employees who are prime phishing targets. Gas stations may not feel like obvious hacking targets, but their payment systems, loyalty programs and HR databases make them valuable all the same.

We reached out to Gulshan Management Services for comment regarding the breach, but did not receive a response before our deadline.

10 steps you can take to protect yourself after a breach like this

If your information was exposed in this breach or any similar ransomware incident, there are concrete steps you can take to reduce the fallout.

1) Monitor your credit and identity closely

If the company offers free credit monitoring or identity protection, enroll in it. These services can alert you early if someone tries to open accounts or misuse your identity. If nothing is offered, consider signing up for a reputable identity theft protection service on your own.

Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number, and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com.

2) Consider a personal data removal service

The less of your information that's floating around data broker sites, the harder it is for criminals to target you. Data removal services can help reduce your digital footprint over time.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

3) Use a password manager

A password manager helps you create and store unique passwords for every account. If attackers try to reuse stolen data to break into your online accounts, strong, unique passwords can stop that attempt cold.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com.

4) Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) everywhere possible

2FA adds an extra barrier, even if someone has your personal details. Prioritize email, banking, cloud storage, and shopping accounts, since those are often targeted first.

5) Install and keep a strong antivirus software running

Strong antivirus software can help detect phishing attempts, malicious downloads, and suspicious activity before it turns into a full compromise. Keep real-time protection enabled and don't ignore warnings.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

6) Watch for phishing and follow-up scams

After breaches like this, scammers often send fake emails or texts pretending to be the affected company or a credit monitoring service. Slow down, verify messages independently, and never click links you weren't expecting.

7) Review your credit reports regularly

Check your reports from all major credit bureaus for unfamiliar accounts or inquiries. You're entitled to free reports, and catching issues early makes them much easier to fix.

8) Freeze your credit to stop new accounts from being opened

If criminals expose your Social Security number, place a credit freeze as soon as possible. A credit freeze blocks lenders from opening new accounts in your name, even when thieves have your personal details. The credit bureaus offer freezes for free, and you can temporarily lift one when you apply for credit yourself. This step stops identity theft before it starts, instead of alerting you after the damage is done. If you prefer not to freeze your credit, place a fraud alert instead. A fraud alert tells lenders to verify your identity before approving credit, which adds another layer of protection.

To learn more about how to do this, go to Cyberguy.com and search "How to freeze your credit."

9) Protect yourself from tax refund fraud with an IRS Identity Protection PIN

When Social Security numbers are stolen, tax fraud often follows. Criminals can file fake tax returns in your name to steal refunds before you ever submit your paperwork. An IRS Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) helps prevent this by ensuring only you can file a tax return using your SSN. It's a simple but powerful safeguard that can block a common form of identity theft tied to data breaches.

10) Lock down existing bank and financial accounts

Don't just watch for new fraud, proactively secure the accounts you already have. Enable alerts on bank and credit card accounts for large transactions, new payees, or changes to contact information. If your SSN or driver's license number was exposed, consider calling your bank to ask about additional protections or account notes. Acting early can prevent small issues from becoming major financial problems.

Kurt's key takeaway

Your personal data doesn't just live with banks and hospitals. Retailers, gas stations, and convenience store operators also hold information that can cause real harm if it falls into the wrong hands. When attackers get in through something as simple as a phishing email and stay undetected for days, the damage can spread fast. You can't prevent these breaches yourself, but you can limit how much power stolen data gives criminals by locking down your accounts and staying alert.

Do you think everyday businesses like gas stations take cybersecurity seriously enough? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

