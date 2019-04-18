Russian news anchor robot sparks 'propaganda' controversy: report

A Russian news channel has reportedly started using a robot to anchor some of its newscast - but not everyone is impressed.

‘Alex,’ has started reporting stories on Rossiya 24 about agriculture and nuclear technology among other topics. The robot can only move its head and facial features, but when it’s finished it will be able to move its limbs as well, according to BBC News.

Alex has caused some controversy with some viewers saying it spouts “propaganda” and is a “fake news generator.” Others have mocked its slightly odd-looking appearance.

The channel says Alex is completely Russian made – it reportedly cost more than one million rubles, roughly $15,600 – and most viewers believe it’s a stunt to promote Russian-made technology. Alex’s production began in 2017 and is expected to finish later this year, BBC reported.

"It is for TV viewers to decide how he performed. Could robots replace journalists?" Rossiya 24 asked on its website.