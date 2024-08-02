Revolutionary flying car promises highway speeds and 3-hour flights

Someday, very soon, your daily commute may transform from a tedious crawl through traffic to a flight above it all. It's the reality Pegasus Aerospace is bringing to life with their innovative Pegasus E-Class.

Unlike many competitors focusing solely on electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, Pegasus has taken a hybrid approach that combines the best of both worlds.

This clever design allows for an impressive 300-mile range and up to three hours of flight time before needing to refuel. Also, incredibly, no runway is required.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER — THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

Speed and efficiency

Let's talk speed. On the road, the E-Class can hit over 75 miles per hour on pure electric power. In the air, it can reach speeds of up to about 99 mph. Imagine turning a 60-minute car trip into a 15-minute door-to-door flying adventure.

THIS CRAZY TWO-IN-ONE ELECTRIC VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH A TWO-SET AIRCRAFT HIDDEN INSIDE

From garage to sky

Now, you might be wondering, "Can I really park this thing in my garage?" The answer is yes. The Pegasus E-Class is designed to be a true flying car, seamlessly transitioning between road and air travel. With a recreational helicopter pilot's license and a regular driver's license, you could potentially park it at home, drive to the nearest vertiport and take off for your destination. For those who have a large enough private area, they could potentially take off and land within that space.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE U.S. NEWS

Practical refueling solution

But here's the interesting part — when you do need to refuel, you don't need to find a specialized charging station or aircraft fuel depot. Just pull into your local gas station and fill up with regular high-octane gasoline. It's this kind of practical thinking that sets Pegasus apart.

SUPER SLICK ELECTRIC BEAST TAKES YOU FROM CITY STREETS TO MOUNTAIN PEAKS

Regulatory progress

One of the most exciting aspects of Pegasus is that this isn't just a concept or a prototype. The E-Class has already obtained airworthiness registration with Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). They're now working on leveraging this to fast-track Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration in the U.S.

Hurdles to overcome

There are still hurdles to overcome. Regulatory approval in more countries, infrastructure development for vertiports and public acceptance of flying cars are all challenges that lie ahead. Safety will be paramount, just like any other company, and Pegasus will need to demonstrate consistently reliable performance to gain widespread trust.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

The potential of Pegasus is enormous

Despite these challenges, the potential is enormous. If Pegasus can deliver on their promises, we could be looking at a fundamental shift in how we think about travel, especially for short to medium distances. The dream of avoiding traffic jams by simply taking to the skies could become a reality.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As Pegasus aims to showcase the E-Class at CES in January 2025 and any other U.S. exhibitions, the world will be watching. If successful, Pegasus could indeed make flying cars not just a vision of the future, but a practical reality of the present.

Beyond personal transportation

But Pegasus isn't just about personal transportation. They've thought big, offering configurations ranging from single-seaters to a 4-seater air taxi. They're eyeing applications in civilian use, medical services, logistics and even law enforcement.

Kurt's key takeaways

Pegasus Aerospace is bringing the future of transportation to us right now. Their hybrid approach addresses many of the challenges facing pure electric flying vehicles, offering greater range and easier refueling. The ability to operate as both a car and an aircraft provides flexibility that could revolutionize personal and commercial transportation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If flying cars like the Pegasus E-Class became widely available, would you feel comfortable using one for your daily commute or travel? What concerns you most about this technology? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.