Revealed: The 10 most popular and worst passwords of 2024

Let’s be honest: How many times have you used something like "123456" or "123123" as your password? With so many online accounts to juggle, it’s tempting to go for simple passwords, even though we know they’re weak. Unfortunately, a report from NordPass shows we’re still making the same mistakes when it comes to keeping our accounts secure.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

2024's most popular (and insecure) passwords

NordPass has released its compilation of the top 200 most popular passwords used for personal and business purposes. Collaborating with threat management company NordStellar, NordPass analyzed a massive 2.5TB database of global passwords, including those sourced from the dark web. Spoiler alert: They’re still shockingly insecure.

TIRED OF GETTING THOSE MYSTERIOUS PASSWORD RESET EMAILS? HERE'S WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT

The password hall of shame

We're all guilty of using weak passwords at some point, but the extent of this digital negligence is truly staggering. For the sixth consecutive year, "123456" claims the dubious honor of being the most common password used by over 3 million people.

It's followed closely by its slightly more "complex" cousins: "123456789" and "12345678." But wait, it gets worse. The password "password" still ranks high on the list, used by nearly 700,000 people. It's as if we're collectively daring hackers to break into our accounts.

THIS SNEAKY MALWARE IS AFTER YOUR PASSWORDS AND PERSONAL DATA

Top 10 most common passwords

Here are the top 10 most common passwords of 2024, according to NordPass:

1) 123456

2) 123456789

3) 12345678

4) password

5) qwerty123

6) qwerty1

7) 111111

8) 12345

9) secret

10) 123123

Corporate carelessness

You might think that in professional settings, where sensitive data is at stake, people would be more cautious. Think again. The corporate world mirrors personal password habits alarmingly closely. The same weak passwords dominate business accounts, with "123456" leading the pack, used in over 1.2 million instances.

DATA BROKER BLUNDERS AS MILLIONS ARE EXPOSED WITH PUBLIC PASSWORDS

The consequences of weak passwords

Using such easily guessable passwords is like leaving your front door wide open in a neighborhood full of burglars. These passwords can be cracked in less than a second, potentially leading to account compromise, identity theft and a host of other digital nightmares.

Strengthening your digital defenses

So, how can we break this cycle of password mediocrity?

1) Go long: Aim for passwords that are at least 20 characters long.

2) Mix it up: Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special symbols.

3) Unique is key: Never reuse passwords across multiple accounts.

4) Regular reviews: Periodically assess and update your passwords.

5) Consider using a password manager: A password manager will securely store and generate complex passwords. It will also help you to create unique and difficult-to-crack passwords that a hacker could never guess. In addition, it keeps track of all your passwords in one place and fills passwords in for you when you're logging into an account so that you never have to remember them yourself. The fewer passwords you remember, the less likely you will be to reuse them for your accounts.

What qualities should I look for in a password manager?

When it comes to choosing the best password manager for you, here are some of my top tips:

Deploys secure

Works seamlessly across all of your devices

across all of your devices Creates unique complicated passwords that are different for every account

that are different for every account Automatically populates login and password fields for apps and sites you revisit

login and password fields for apps and sites you revisit Has a browser extension for all browsers you use to automatically insert passwords for you

for all browsers you use to automatically insert passwords for you Allows a fail-safe in case the primary password is ever lost or forgotten

in case the primary password is ever lost or forgotten Checks that your existing passwords remain safe and alerts you if ever compromised

if ever compromised Uses two-factor authentication security

Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2024 here .

6) Start using passkeys: Passkeys are designed to replace traditional passwords and are steadily gaining traction, particularly among major companies and websites. Far more secure and reliable than conventional passwords, passkeys enable automatic sign-ins to websites and apps using facial recognition, fingerprint authentication or a physical security key.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

It’s clear that we need to step up our password game. Using weak passwords like "123456" is a gamble we can’t afford to take, especially with so much of our lives online. By taking simple steps, like creating longer, more complex passwords and using a password manager, we can better protect ourselves from cyber threats. Let’s make 2025 the year we prioritize our digital security and leave those outdated passwords behind.

What’s the worst password you’ve ever used, and did anything bad happen because of it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.