Apple planning a 16-Inch MacBook Pro, report says

As we progress further into 2019, the speculation as to what Apple will do with its device refreshes grows. The latest rumor is sure to get professionals who rely on a MacBook for their work a little excited.

As 9To5Mac reports, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known as a reliable source of Apple gadget predictions, is speculating as to what we should expect from Apple in 2019. Top of the list is a new MacBook Pro, but this won't be just another internal hardware refresh. Kuo believes Apple is working on a 16-inch, or possibly even a 16.5-inch model.

Little is known about this new MacBook Pro other than it will be an "all-new design." The additional space offered by a larger display certainly allows Apple to add some new features, or at the very least extend battery life by including some larger capacity batteries. I'm sure the price will also be larger, just like the laptop.

While professionals may be salivating at the prospect of a 16-inch display, others will be hoping Apple spends some time doing a better job of fixing the butterfly keyboard, crackling audio problems, as well as addressing the flimsy display cable in current MacBook Pro models that results in a $600 repair being required.

Other predictions Kuo makes include the possibility of a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM, a 31-inch 6K monitor, two new iPad Pro models with upgraded processors, and that the 2019 iPhones will retain the same display sizes. He also believes they will include ultra-wide band connectivity, a frosted glass casing, upgraded Face ID, larger batteries, and bilateral wireless charging meaning you can charge something else with your iPhone. And as we've discussed previously, expect the Lightning port to remain.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.