Remember that robot dog? It's back with a ‘wheely' cool upgrade

Last year, Unitree Robotics captured headlines with its remarkable Go2 robot dog , wowing us with its circus tricks and GPT chat capabilities. Now, the company is back with a new twist: meet the Go2-W, an all-terrain upgrade that adds wheels to its robotic quadruped.

This innovative design not only enhances mobility but also opens up a world of possibilities for navigating diverse environments. Get ready to explore how this wheeled wonder is set to redefine the future of robotics.

Why wheels?

While robot quadrupeds like the Go2 are fast, agile and useful, moving on all fours isn't always the most practical. In some situations, rolling can be more efficient. This is where the Go2-W comes in.

The Go2-W features motorized wheels with 7-inch pneumatic tires, enabling it to glide over flat surfaces and adjust angles for minor bumps while still retaining the ability to tackle more challenging terrain when needed, such as climbing stairs or tackling obstacles.

Performance and capabilities of the Go2-W

The Go2-W retains many of the advanced features of the original Go2. It includes super-wide-angle Lidar and wide-angle vision cameras in its sensor suite, and it is powered by octa-core processing brains. The robot also supports Wi-Fi, 4G and Bluetooth connectivity. The 15,000-mAh battery provides up to four hours of operation per charge and supports fast charging for minimal downtime.

Enhanced mobility and versatility of the Go2-W

Replacing the pads at the end of each jointed leg with motorized wheels, the Go2-W can easily transition between rolling and walking. This flexibility allows it to handle various terrains and perform acrobatic maneuvers like balancing on its front legs.

The robot can carry a payload of around 6.6 pounds, stands at 27.6 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. It also features front lighting for nighttime operations and a voice function, likely powered by the same natural-language GPT engine as the non-wheeled model.

Comparison with other models

The Go2-W's top speed is listed as 5.6 mph, similar to the base Go2 model. However, the wheeled variant appears faster in head-to-head sprints. Both models share the same advanced sensor suite and processing capabilities, but the Go2-W's wheels provide added versatility for different environments.

Real-life applications of the Go2-W

Unitree Robotics envisions the Go2-W as a versatile robot designed to tackle a wide range of applications. With its ability to switch between rolling and walking modes, the Go2-W is particularly suited for environments that require adaptability and efficiency.

The company highlights its potential use in inspection and security tasks, where the robot's advanced 4D L1 Lidar recognition system and wide-angle vision cameras enable it to navigate autonomously and perform maneuvers, such as climbing obstacles and rolling on smooth surfaces.

Additionally, its robust design, powered by a 15,000 mAh battery providing up to four hours of operation, makes it ideal for extended assignments in varied industrial settings.

Kurt's key takeaways

Unitree's Go2-W represents a significant advancement in robotic mobility, combining the agility of a quadruped with the efficiency of wheels. This hybrid approach allows the robot to adapt to various terrains and tasks, making it a versatile tool for many applications. While pricing and availability details are yet to be announced, the Go2-W is poised to make a substantial impact in the field of robotics.

