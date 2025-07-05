Reduce screen time and ditch big tech’s grip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Staying glued to your phone is exactly what big tech companies want.

However, if you're ready to reclaim your time and reduce screen time on your phone, there are practical steps you can take, regardless of whether you use an iPhone or an Android device.

Here's how to break free from endless scrolling and build healthier digital habits.

Why reducing phone screen time matters

Constant phone use can disrupt sleep, increase stress and make it harder to focus. Setting boundaries with your device can improve your well-being, productivity and relationships.

How to reduce screen time on your iPhone with built-in tools

Apple devices include helpful features designed to curb screen time and help you create healthier tech habits, without needing third-party apps. And they only work if we opt to use them. That’s half the battle at winning back your attention.

1. Track and set app limits with Screen Time on iPhone

Use Apple's Screen Time feature to monitor how much time you're spending on specific apps and set daily limits to help break habits.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap Screen Time to view your daily and weekly usage reports.

to view your daily and weekly usage reports. Tap App Limits (under the "Daily Average" section).

(under the "Daily Average" section). Tap Add Limit.

Choose the category or specific apps you want to limit.

you want to limit. Tap Next.

Set the daily time limit (e.g., 1 hour per day).

(e.g., 1 hour per day). Optional: Tap Customize Days to set different limits by day.

to set different limits by day. Tap Add to confirm.

2. How to schedule Downtime on iPhone to limit screen time

Use Downtime to automatically block distracting apps and notifications during specific hours, such as before bed, during work or mealtime.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap Screen Time.

Select Downtime.

Tap Turn On Downtime Until Tomorrow to enable it right away, or:

to enable it right away, or: Toggle on Scheduled , then set a start and end time (e.g., 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.).

, then set a start and end time (e.g., 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.). During this time, only apps you allow (like Phone or Messages) will be accessible.

To customize which apps are always allowed, go back to Screen Time > Always Allowed and make your selections.

3. How to silence iPhone notifications and reduce daily distractions

Constant pings and alerts can keep you glued to your phone. Use these steps to turn off non-essential notifications and enable Focus modes to stay in control.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Tap Notifications.

Scroll through your apps and tap any non-essential one.

Toggle off Allow Notifications to stop alerts entirely or customize where and how they appear.

For more control

Go back to Settings and tap Focus.

and tap Choose a mode like Do Not Disturb, Work or Sleep, then customize which people and apps are allowed through.

You can also schedule Focus modes or have them turn on automatically based on time, location, or app use.

4. How to make your iPhone less appealing

Turning your screen to grayscale removes the vibrant colors that keep your brain engaged, making your phone feel more boring and easier to ignore.

Go to Settings.

Tap Accessibility.

Click Display & Text Size.

Tap Color Filters.

Click Grayscale.

How to break free from your Android phone and cut screen time

Big tech designs apps to keep you hooked, but your Android phone also has built-in tools to help you take back control. Here are practical, up-to-date tips for reducing screen time and forming healthier habits.

1. Check and limit app usage on Android

Use Android's Digital Wellbeing tools to track your screen time and set limits on the apps that consume your day.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Settings app.

app. Scroll down and tap Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls .

. On the main screen, view your screen time chart and list of most frequently used apps.

and list of most frequently used apps. Tap any app in the list to view more usage details.

in the list to view more usage details. Tap Set timer to limit how long you can use that app each day.

to limit how long you can use that app each day. Once the timer runs out, the app will be paused until the next day.

To reduce overall distractions, scroll down and tap Focus Mode, where you can temporarily pause selected distracting apps with a single tap.

2. Silence notifications to avoid constant distractions

Constant notifications hijack your attention. Turning them off helps reduce the urge to check your phone unnecessarily.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Go to Settings.

Tap Notifications.

Tap App notifications (or Notification settings, depending on your phone).

(or Notification settings, depending on your phone). Toggle off alerts for non-essential apps.

To block all alerts during certain times, go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing > Do Not Disturb, and set a schedule.

3. Schedule downtime to disconnect at key moments

Set bedtime or work hours when your phone automatically limits distractions and helps you wind down or focus.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls .

. Scroll to the "Ways to disconnect" section and tap Bedtime Mode .

section and tap . Tap Turn on as scheduled to set your start and end times (e.g., 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.).

to set your (e.g., 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.). Enable features like: Grayscale screen Mute notifications Dim wallpaper

Grayscale screen

Mute notifications

Dim wallpaper

To further reduce interruptions at other times, go back to Settings > Modes and Routines or Settings > Notifications > Do Not Disturb to schedule custom focus hours (e.g., during work or meals).

Simple shifts that help you reduce screen time without relying on settings

By now, you've got the tools to monitor and limit your screen time, but reducing phone use isn't just about toggling settings. Sometimes, it's the small mental shifts and environmental changes that make the biggest difference. Here are some strategies to help you reduce screen time and regain control of your device without needing to delve into your settings menu again:

Change where you keep your phone: Out of sight really can mean out of mind. Try leaving your phone in another room while you work, eat or relax. Even just putting it in a drawer or turning it face down can break the cycle of constant checking.

Stop using your phone as a default filler: Bored? Waiting in line? Stuck in traffic (as a passenger)? Instead of reflexively reaching for your phone, try doing nothing or something analog. Read a book, breathe deeply or just let your mind wander. These "in-between" moments are where clarity often happens.

Create no-phone zones: Designate tech-free areas in your home, such as the dinner table, bedroom or bathroom. Physically separating yourself from your phone helps reinforce boundaries and reduce screen time without much effort.

Replace doom-scrolling with quick wins: Build a list of low-effort, high-reward alternatives to scrolling. Think: a five-minute stretch, stepping outside, organizing a drawer or sending a voice message to a friend. The key is having options ready when the urge to scroll hits.

Involve someone else: Accountability works. Whether it's a friend, partner or roommate, ask someone to check in with you, or even hold the screen time passcode. Just knowing someone else is watching can make mindless scrolling less appealing.

Kurt's key takeaways

Big tech designs devices to keep you hooked, but you have the power to take back control. By using built-in tools, making your phone less enticing and setting realistic goals, you can reduce phone screen time and enjoy a healthier relationship with technology. Start small, stay consistent and celebrate your progress. Trust me, freedom from your phone is possible.

What would you do with an extra hour a day, if it wasn’t spent scrolling? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

