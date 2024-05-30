Ready for some serious pedal power to help you swim way faster

For those who have always wanted to slice through the water with increased speed but felt held back by their natural swimming abilities, Seabike offers a solution.

This French innovation amplifies your leg power, turning each stroke into a powerful surge forward.

The Seabike is akin to granting your feet the power of fins but with the comfort and ease of riding a bike.

What is Seabike?

Seabike is a crank-driven pusher prop that resembles an underwater unicycle. It’s designed to harness your leg power to propel you through the water at speeds that would make even Aquaman envious. The device is simple to use. Extend the pole, strap it to your waist, find the pedals and start cranking. Before you know it, you’ll be cruising through the water with ease and agility.

How does Seabike work?

The Seabike operates on a mechanical drive system with a 15-inch propeller that turns your leg movements into forward momentum. It’s compatible with scuba gear, allowing for deep-sea exploration without the fatigue. And for those who prefer arm power, the Seabike can be flipped and operated with handles in place of pedals.

Where can you use Seabike?

Whether it’s the local pool or the open sea, the Seabike is versatile. It’s buoyant, so there’s no fear of losing it underwater, and it’s gentle enough to be pool-friendly yet robust for ocean adventures. Seabike even offers snorkeling tours in Cannes, complete with snorkel boards and spearfishing kits.

Accessibility and maintenance of Seabike

Seabike prides itself on being user-friendly. Most people can learn to use the BASE model in just 5–10 minutes, and kids often pick it up even faster. Maintenance is a breeze. A simple freshwater rinse after saltwater use is all it takes.

Dive into high-speed aquatic fun without breaking the bank

With a starting price of around $316, it’s an accessible piece of equipment for anyone looking to add a splash of excitement to their aquatic activities. Plus, Seabike ships worldwide.

Kurt's key takeaways

In a world leaning towards electric, the mechanical simplicity of Seabike is a breath of fresh air. It’s a testament to human ingenuity and a call to embrace the wonders of the water in a whole new way. So, strap on a Seabike and swim faster than you ever thought possible.

