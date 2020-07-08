Privacy alert: Your iPhone is quietly tracking everywhere you go

At this point, digital privacy is long gone. There’s always another device, feature or service tracking what we say, what we look at online and the places we go.

When it comes to your phone, you can limit app permissions and disable certain features. But there’s still a map hiding deep within the settings of your iPhone that tracks everywhere you go. Here’s how to find it.

There are no secrets kept from an iPhone

Ever wonder how your iPhone is able to automatically pull up directions to work when you get in the car? Or when you leave for the day, do you wonder how your phone knows you’re heading home?

It’s not only part of location services but a separate and more in-depth thing called “Significant Locations.” Prepare yourself for a shock when you look at yours.

Want to know how to access it and, if you’d like, turn it off? Here are your steps:

Open your iPhone’s settings

Tap on Privacy

Select Location Services

Then tap System Services

Scroll down until you see Significant Locations and tap on that.

After entering your password or opening up your phone with FaceID, you’ll see a list of locations you’ve visited. Now, some of them may seem a bit off to you, but that’s because the location is not always precise.

Tap on a place and it will open up a page with more specifics, including a map. Even if it didn’t peg you exactly right, it will have you in the area.

You can turn it off

Individually, you can edit locations so they will no longer be stored in your phone. To do that, tap on any city it had you in. Then, on the next screen, tap on the “Edit” button in the upper right-hand corner.

That will bring about a red circle next to the location, which you can then tap on to remove it.

If you’d like to turn off Significant Locations altogether, you just need to scroll to the top of the page that lists the city locations and tap on the green button on the top-right in the tab.

Why does the phone track us like this?

Apple says this feature exists so that our phones can learn the places that are significant to us and therefore provide personalized services, like predictive traffic routing and improved Photos Memories.

That said, it certainly feels like an invasion of privacy and you might not be comfortable with it.

And who else can get their hands on it? According to Apple, no one. The company says the data that goes between your cloud-connected devices is encrypted. Unless someone steals your phone and password, there is nothing they can do to access it.

