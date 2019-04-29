Sick morgue photo of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala surfaces on Twitter, sparks outrage

A sick photo of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala taken after his death in a plane crash surfaced on Twitter, sparking outrage and a U.K. police investigation.

A light aircraft carrying Sala crashed into the English Channel on Jan. 21, 2019, killing the soccer player and the plane’s pilot, David Ibbotson.

The 28-year-old was on his way to join his new team, Cardiff City of the Premier League, when the plane went missing, sparking a major search. Sala's body was recovered from the aircraft’s wreckage two weeks later, although Ibbotson’s body has never been found.

The post apparently showed the player’s torso at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth, U.K, according to Sky News. Citing unnamed sources, Sky News reports that the police investigation is not focusing on mortuary employees. Detectives say that someone may have broken into the mortuary to photograph Sala’s corpse.

The photo, which was reportedly posted several weeks ago, has been removed from the platform and Twitter is closely monitoring the situation.

"We have a gratuitous gore policy which we take robust action on when we identify content that violates our rules,” a Twitter spokeswoman told Fox News via email.

Dorset Police in the U.K. has launched an investigation into the sick post.

Understandably, the image has fueled widespread anger.

“We are revolted by this heartless act and cannot understand why anyone would do such a vile and hurtful thing,” said Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council, which is responsible for the mortuary, in a statement emailed to Fox News. “We are of course supporting the Police in their investigation in any way that we can, and will continue to provide any assistance required. As the Police investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Sala had just completed a $19.4 million transfer from French team FC Nantes when the plane crashed near the island of Guernsey.

The Sala family’s tragedy continued last week when the soccer player’s father died of a heart attack at his home in Argentina.

