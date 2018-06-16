Oprah teams up with Apple to make shows, possibly for video subscription service

Apple has inked a multiyear deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs for its streaming service.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the signing of Winfrey is expected to play into its long-rumored launch of a “direct-to-consumer video service” that “people familiar with the company’s plans say... is expected to debut next year.”

Apple said Friday the programs will be released worldwide as part of a lineup of original content, but the tech giant did not release any details about the value of the deal or what type of content it will include.

In a statement to Reuters, Apple wrote, “Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

Apple has yet to launch its service, whose major competitors will include Amazon and Netflix.

A report in Bloomberg said that Apple plans to sell subscriptions to certain video services directly via its TV app, as opposed to asking users to subscribe to them through apps individually downloaded.

Winfrey, a media mogul who founded and heads the OWN channel as chair and CEO, recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.

An OWN spokeswoman said Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN, but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.

Winfrey's content for Apple will be solely for the streaming service, the representative said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.