Nintendo says ‘Super Smash Bros’ is its fastest-selling game ever

Nintendo said Monday that its new video game title “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” sold more than 12 million units between its release on Dec. 7 and Dec. 31, making it the fastest-selling game in Nintendo’s history.

The fighting game — which pits Nintendo all-stars like Mario, Sonic and Pikachu against each other in multiplayer brawls — sold so quickly that it is already the third best-selling game ever for the Nintendo Switch. It now trails only “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Super Mario Odyssey,” both of which were released in 2017, the company said.

Nintendo’s previous titleholder for fastest-selling game was “New Super Mario Bros. Wii,” which moved 10.6 million units over a similar span in 2009.

The Japanese game maker has announced that it will continue to add fighters to its “Ultimate” roster over the next year.

Nintendo has sold 32.4 million Switch consoles through Dec. 31, and has sold a total of 163.3 million games. It beat Sony’s PlayStation 4 as the best-selling console of 2018.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.