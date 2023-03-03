New online travel tool makes it easier to use points instead of paying for hotel stays

A new online travel tool is helping you save money and use loyalty points much more easily to book your next stay around the world.

I love travel. I love planning a trip. What I do not love is going from one hotel program and credit card points account to see how I might want to use points instead of shelling out money for a stay. For most people, it gets messy chasing down points balances then comparing available points stays against paying or a combination of both.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S. IT'S FREE.

Enter the Awayz website that takes on the travel tasks in seconds to figure out which points can be used and whether an upcoming stay is worth cashing in those valuable points or paying for it.

The company Odynn is behind the awards-optimization platform. It promises to maximize your awards with the absolute best deals on the places you want to stay.

HEARD OF A TINY HOUSE? MEET THE MICRO RV

What is Awayz?

Awayz is a live cash and award pricer that helps you make your travel planning easy.

It gives you the option to either spend or redeem your rewards wisely by displaying the best value in both cash and points for over 15,000 Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt and IHG hotels across the globe in every search.

You can get independently valued loyalty programs, because Awayz uses a side-by-side comparison of cash and points pricing.

All booking recommendations are based on your award balances and credit cards. Each person is shown a pricing breakdown of their hotel and bank points, so they know how much to redeem from the respective programs for any given stay.

MORE: 10 WAYS TO TRAVEL LIKE A PRO FOR A WORRY-FREE TRIP

It will even allow you to look at award availability in calendar view, which highlights dates with potential free nights and the lowest points or cash price offered.

Is Awayz free to use?

There is a free option for using Awayz, which offers live cash and award pricing as well as award availability. However, to get some of the other more exciting features, you will need a subscription.

There is the Gold plan which offers users the two features from the free plan as well as hotel free night certificates, 4th/5th night free, calendar view (7 Day) and hotel deal alerts. This plan costs $4.17 per month after a 5-day free trial.

With the Platinum plan, you get all the Free and Gold plan features, plus personal recommendations based on hotel and bank transferable program balances and credit cards in your wallet. You also get a 30-day view of the calendar and individual hotel searches. This plan costs $8.33 per month after a 5-day free trial.

MORE: HOW DO I AVOID THE WORST SEAT ON THE PLANE

How do I begin using Awayz?

You can sign up for a free or premium plan by going to the Awayz main page and clicking the green SIGN UP button in the top right-hand corner. You just have to give your name and email and create a password to sign up, and then choose which subscription plan you want.

Once you have your account, you will be redirected to a page where you can start planning your trip.

Enter the details of your trip, including the location, the dates you will travel and which hotels you want search results for. You can also decide whether you want options to come up based on price, points value, or distance from the center.

Once finished, you can click the green search button and a list of options will appear for you to pick from.

Once you choose one, you will be led to a follow-up page with the details of what you choose and where you can go to book your trip.

Have you tried using Awayz yet? Let us know your favorite travel secrets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.