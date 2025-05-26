A new kind of ride that blends the best of bikes and cars

Have you ever wished your daily commute could be as easy and comfortable as driving a car, but as fun and eco-friendly as riding a bike? You are not alone. That is exactly the kind of thinking that inspired the Acticycle. This four-wheeled electric vehicle is shaking up city transportation by blending the best parts of both worlds. With the Acticycle, you get the comfort, weather protection, and storage you would expect from a car, but with the agility, efficiency, and low cost of a bike.

Acticycle specs: What you need to know

Let's start with the numbers, since they really set the Acticycle apart. The vehicle measures about 93 inches long, 36 inches wide, and 60 inches tall, making it compact enough for bike lanes and city streets, but roomy enough for two adults or one adult and two small children. It weighs just 220 pounds, about one-fifth the weight of a typical electric car, and can carry up to 660 pounds of passengers and cargo.

The Acticycle rides on four 20-inch reinforced wheels with puncture-resistant tires, and it uses hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power. Depending on the model, you can choose from a 250-watt, 750-watt, or dual 2000-watt motor setup. Top speeds range from 16 miles per hour with the 250-watt motor to 28 miles per hour with the more powerful versions. The removable lithium-ion batteries provide a range of up to 62 miles per charge, and you can double that by adding a second battery. The Acticycle also features a total of 6 cubic feet of cargo space, divided between a secure hard trunk and a flexible soft compartment, so you can haul groceries, gear, or whatever your day demands.



A new kind of urban mobility

The Acticycle is not just about impressive specs, though. It is about reimagining how we move through our cities. Unlike most bikes, the Acticycle is built for companionship and comfort. The two ergonomic seats are designed to make even long rides enjoyable, so you and a friend can chat and relax on your way to work or out on the town. The seating is plush and supportive, which means you can say goodbye to the aches and pains that come with traditional cycling.

Designed for all-weather comfort

One of the most frustrating things about biking in the city is dealing with the weather. The Acticycle takes care of that with a full canopy, roof, and windshield that keep you dry and protected from rain and splashes. Mudguards help keep the mess off your clothes, so you can show up at your destination looking as fresh as when you left home. This weather protection means you do not have to worry about rain gear or last-minute wardrobe changes, making the Acticycle a true year-round solution.

Agility without compromise

Despite its four wheels, the Acticycle is surprisingly agile. Its tight steering angle and low center of gravity let you weave through traffic, navigate narrow bike lanes, and handle sharp corners with ease. Even when you are carrying a full load of passengers or cargo, the Acticycle maintains stable and responsive handling, so you always feel in control.

Power and range

Range anxiety is a thing of the past with the Acticycle. The removable batteries can be charged at home with a standard outlet, and swapping them out is quick and simple. With up to 62 miles of range per battery, most daily commutes are easily covered, and you can add a second battery for longer trips. The powerful motor delivers up to 133 pound-feet of torque, which means you can climb hills and accelerate into traffic without breaking a sweat. This kind of performance is usually reserved for much heavier and more expensive electric vehicles, but the Acticycle brings it to a whole new category.

How much storage does this thing have

City living often means making tough choices about what you can carry with you. The Acticycle makes that a non-issue. With about 6 cubic feet of storage, split between a lockable hard trunk and a roomy soft compartment, you can carry everything from groceries and work supplies to picnic gear and gym bags. The storage is designed to keep your cargo secure and balanced, so you never have to worry about tipping or losing control.

Eco-friendly and budget-smart

The Acticycle is not just good for your commute, it is good for the planet and your wallet. Its lightweight frame and efficient battery system mean it uses far less energy than a car, and its maintenance needs are similar to a cargo bike rather than a car. You will save money on fuel, parking, insurance, and repairs, all while reducing your environmental impact. It is a win-win for anyone looking to make smarter choices in the city.

What does the Acticycle cost?

When it comes to price, the Acticycle is designed to be a smart investment for urban commuters who want all the benefits of a car and a bike, but without the hefty price tag. While official U.S. pricing has not been widely announced yet, early European versions start at around $8,000 to $10,000, depending on the motor and battery configuration you choose. This puts it in a unique spot, since it is much less expensive than most electric cars, but does cost more than a high-end electric bike or cargo bike.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Acticycle really feels like a breath of fresh air for city life. It takes the best parts of both cars and bikes and rolls them into one practical, comfortable, and eco-friendly package. With its weather protection, roomy storage, and smooth ride, it makes daily commuting or running errands so much easier and more enjoyable. You get to skip the hassle of traffic jams, parking headaches, and high fuel costs, all while doing your part for the environment.

