Most parked domains now push scams and malware

Typing a web address directly into your browser feels harmless. In fact, it feels normal. But new research shows that a simple habit is now one of the riskiest things you can do online. A recent study from cybersecurity firm Infoblox reveals a troubling shift.

Most parked domains now redirect visitors to scams, malware or fake security warnings. In many cases, this happens instantly. You do not have to click anything. That means a single typo can expose your device.

What are parked domains?

Parked domains are unused or expired web addresses. Many exist because someone forgot to renew a domain. Others are deliberate misspellings of popular sites like Google, Netflix or YouTube. For years, these domains displayed harmless placeholder pages. They showed ads and links to monetize accidental traffic. While annoying, they rarely posed serious danger. That is no longer true. Infoblox found that more than 90 percent of visits to parked domains now lead to malicious content. This includes scareware, fake antivirus offers, phishing pages and malware downloads.

Why direct navigation has become so risky

Direct navigation means typing a website address by hand instead of using a bookmark or search result. One missing letter can change everything. For example, mistyping gmail.com as gmai.com does not trigger an error. Instead, it can deliver your email straight to criminals. Infoblox found that some of these typo domains actively run mail servers to capture messages. Even worse, many of these domains form part of massive portfolios. One group tracked by Infoblox controlled nearly 3,000 lookalike domains associated with banks, tech companies and government services.

How these domains decide whom to attack

Not everyone sees the same thing when visiting a parked domain. That is intentional. Researchers discovered that parked pages often profile visitors in real time. They analyze IP address, device type, location, cookies and browsing behavior. Based on that data, the domain decides what you see next. Visitors using a VPN or non-residential connection often see harmless placeholder pages. Residential users on phones or home computers get redirected to scams or malware instead. This filtering helps attackers stay hidden while maximizing successful attacks.

Why parked domain scams are increasing

Several trends are fueling the problem. First, traffic from parked domains is often resold multiple times through affiliate networks. By the time it reaches a malicious advertiser, there is no direct relationship with the original parking company. Second, recent ad policy changes may have increased exposure. Google now requires advertisers to opt in before running ads on parked domains. While intended to improve safety, this shift may have pushed bad actors deeper into affiliate networks with weaker oversight. The result is a murky ecosystem where responsibility is difficult to trace.

Even government domains are being targeted

Infoblox also found typosquatting aimed at government services. In one case, a researcher accidentally visited ic3.org instead of ic3.gov while trying to report a crime. The result was a fake warning page claiming a cloud subscription had expired. That page could just as easily have delivered malware. This highlights how easy it is to fall into these traps, even when doing something important.

Ways to stay safe from parked domain traps

You can reduce your risk with a few smart habits:

1) Use bookmarks for important sites

Save banks, email providers and government portals. Avoid typing these addresses manually.

2) Double-check URLs before hitting Enter

Slow down when entering web addresses. One extra second can prevent a costly mistake.

3) Install strong antivirus software

Strong antivirus software protects your device if a malicious page loads, blocking malware downloads, scripts and fake security pop-ups.

Strong antivirus software protects your device if a malicious page loads, blocking malware downloads, scripts and fake security pop-ups.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

4) Consider a data removal service

Data brokers often fuel targeting by selling personal details. Removing your data can reduce exposure to personalized scam redirects.

Data brokers often fuel targeting by selling personal details. Removing your data can reduce exposure to personalized scam redirects. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is a smart choice for actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com.

5) Be cautious of scare tactics

Fake warnings about expired subscriptions or infected devices are a major red flag. Legitimate companies do not use panic screens.

6) Keep your browser and device updated

Security updates often close the exact loopholes attackers use to exploit malicious redirects.

7) Consider a VPN for added protection

While not a cure-all, VPNs can reduce exposure to targeted redirects tied to residential IP addresses.

For added protection, consider using VPN software for browsing the web privately.

Kurt's key takeaways

The web has changed in subtle but dangerous ways. Parked domains are no longer passive placeholders. In many cases, they act as active delivery systems for scams and malware. The most alarming part is how little effort it takes to trigger an attack. A typo is enough. As threats grow quieter and more automated, safe browsing habits matter more than ever.

Have you ever mistyped a web address and ended up somewhere suspicious, or do you rely entirely on bookmarks now? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

