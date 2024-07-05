Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH

Let's take your Windows PC's security to the next level with these simple steps

Easy-to-follow tips for enhanced PC protection

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
close
Improve your password security with your Windows PC Video

Improve your password security with your Windows PC

From face recognition to dynamic lock, there are options you may be unfamiliar with.

Are you tired of the same old Win+L routine to lock your Windows PC

There are some alternative security features you might not know about. From face recognition to dynamic lock, we've got a few other options to explore. 

So, let's dive in and discover how to lock down your Windows PC.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER — THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

windows security 1

Windows PC home screen. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

The basics: Accessing your lock options

First things first, let's get to where the magic happens:

  • Click the Windows icon in the bottom left corner

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Windows security 2

Steps to access your lock options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Next, tap Settings, which looks like a gear icon
windows security 3

Steps to access your lock options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • In the Settings window, look for "Accounts" and click on it
windows security 4

Steps to access your lock options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Now, find and click on Sign-in options 
windows security 5

Steps to access your lock options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Here, you can find a list of standard options to lock your computer. You can set up Face Recognition and Fingerprinting (with compatible devices), PINs, Security Keys and Passwords. You can set up, change or remove any of these options.
windows security 6

Steps to access your lock options. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

BEST ANTIVIRUS FOR PCS — CYBERGUY PICKS 2024

Password: The classic choice

Don't forget the good old password:

  • Under "Password," click "Add" if you haven't set one up yet
  • Create a strong password and confirm it
  • You can also change or remove your password here, if needed

WINDOWS FLAW LETS HACKERS SNEAK INTO YOUR PC OVER WI-FI

PIN: Quick and easy

Want something simpler than a password? Try a PIN:

  • Under "PIN," click "Add"
  • Create a PIN that's easy for you to remember but hard for others to guess
  • Confirm your PIN, and you're all set
windows security 7

Windows Hello PIN option. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

Face recognition: Let your face be your password

If your device supports Windows Hello face recognition, here's how to set it up:

  • Under "Face Recognition," click "Set up"
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to scan your face
  • Look directly at the camera and stay still while it does its thing
  • Once done, you can use your face to unlock your PC. How cool is that?
windows security 8

Windows Hello Face option. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY 2024 EARLY DEALS

Fingerprint: Unlock with a touch

Got a fingerprint reader? Let's put it to use:

  • Under "Fingerprint Recognition," click "Set up"
  • Choose which finger you want to use
  • Place your finger on the reader and lift it when prompted
  • Repeat this process until your fingerprint is fully scanned
windows security 9

Windows Hello Fingerprint option. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Security Key: For the extra cautious

If you have a security key, here's how to set it up:

  • Under "Security Key," click "Manage"
  • Follow the prompts to set up your security key
  • Insert the key when prompted and follow any additional instructions
Windows security 10

Security Key option. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

The Dynamic Lock: Your phone becomes your key

Now, here's a neat trick — using your phone to lock your PC automatically.

  • Scroll down to "Dynamic Lock" in the Sign-in options
windows security 11

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Make sure your phone is connected to your PC via Bluetooth. If not, let's do that:

  • Click "Bluetooth & other devices" in the left sidebar.
windows security 12

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Click "Add Bluetooth or other device"
windows security 13

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Choose "Bluetooth"
wondows security 14

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then select your phone
windows security 15

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Verify the PIN on both devices
windows security 16

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Now, tap "Pair" on your phone and "Connect" on your PC

CLICK HERE FOR MORE U.S. NEWS

windows security 17

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Go back to the Sign-in options by clicking the arrow pointing left in the upper left of the screen
windows security 18

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Under "Dynamic Lock," check the box that says, "Allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you're away."
windows security 19

Steps to use your phone to lock your PC automatically. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Now, your PC will lock itself when you walk away with your phone. How's that for convenience?

HOW TO SAFEGUARD YOUR OLDER PC

Kurt's key takeaways

There you have it, folks. A smorgasbord of options to keep your Windows PC locked up tighter than Fort Knox. Whether you're all about that face recognition life, prefer the classic password or want your phone to do the work for you, Windows has got you covered. Remember, the best security is the one you'll actually use, so pick the method that works best for you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you ever experienced a security breach, and how did it change your approach to digital security? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s free CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.