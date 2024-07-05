Let's take your Windows PC's security to the next level with these simple steps

Are you tired of the same old Win+L routine to lock your Windows PC?
There are some alternative security features you might not know about. From face recognition to dynamic lock, we've got a few other options to explore.
So, let's dive in and discover how to lock down your Windows PC.
The basics: Accessing your lock options
First things first, let's get to where the magic happens:
- Click the Windows icon in the bottom left corner
- Next, tap Settings, which looks like a gear icon
- In the Settings window, look for "Accounts" and click on it
- Now, find and click on Sign-in options
- Here, you can find a list of standard options to lock your computer. You can set up Face Recognition and Fingerprinting (with compatible devices), PINs, Security Keys and Passwords. You can set up, change or remove any of these options.
Password: The classic choice
Don't forget the good old password:
- Under "Password," click "Add" if you haven't set one up yet
- Create a strong password and confirm it
- You can also change or remove your password here, if needed
PIN: Quick and easy
Want something simpler than a password? Try a PIN:
- Under "PIN," click "Add"
- Create a PIN that's easy for you to remember but hard for others to guess
- Confirm your PIN, and you're all set
Face recognition: Let your face be your password
If your device supports Windows Hello face recognition, here's how to set it up:
- Under "Face Recognition," click "Set up"
- Follow the on-screen instructions to scan your face
- Look directly at the camera and stay still while it does its thing
- Once done, you can use your face to unlock your PC. How cool is that?
Fingerprint: Unlock with a touch
Got a fingerprint reader? Let's put it to use:
- Under "Fingerprint Recognition," click "Set up"
- Choose which finger you want to use
- Place your finger on the reader and lift it when prompted
- Repeat this process until your fingerprint is fully scanned
Security Key: For the extra cautious
If you have a security key, here's how to set it up:
- Under "Security Key," click "Manage"
- Follow the prompts to set up your security key
- Insert the key when prompted and follow any additional instructions
The Dynamic Lock: Your phone becomes your key
Now, here's a neat trick — using your phone to lock your PC automatically.
- Scroll down to "Dynamic Lock" in the Sign-in options
Make sure your phone is connected to your PC via Bluetooth. If not, let's do that:
- Click "Bluetooth & other devices" in the left sidebar.
- Click "Add Bluetooth or other device"
- Choose "Bluetooth"
- Then select your phone
- Verify the PIN on both devices
- Now, tap "Pair" on your phone and "Connect" on your PC
- Go back to the Sign-in options by clicking the arrow pointing left in the upper left of the screen
- Under "Dynamic Lock," check the box that says, "Allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you're away."
Now, your PC will lock itself when you walk away with your phone. How's that for convenience?
Kurt's key takeaways
There you have it, folks. A smorgasbord of options to keep your Windows PC locked up tighter than Fort Knox. Whether you're all about that face recognition life, prefer the classic password or want your phone to do the work for you, Windows has got you covered. Remember, the best security is the one you'll actually use, so pick the method that works best for you.
