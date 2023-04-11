Juice jacking: FBI alert about hidden dangers at phone charging stations

The FBI in Denver has put out a warning for smartphone users to avoid using public charging stations when possible. This is because cybercriminals have been using a method called juice jacking to hijack public chargers and infect the devices with malware that can give hackers access to your phone, tablet, or computer.

Here's what we know.

What is juice jacking?

Juice jacking is a way of compromising devices like smartphones and tablets, which use the same cable for charging and data transfer, typically a USB cable. Hackers will infect charging stations that are open to the public so that anytime a person plugs their phone into the station via a USB cable, the hacker can infect that USB cable while it's plugged into your device and steal all your device's data.

What if I have to charge my phone in public?

You should try your best to avoid using these public charging stations. However, sometimes we need to charge our devices and can't wait until we're in a private location to do so. That's why you can and should prepare beforehand in case you need to charge your device. Here are some ways you can avoid those public charging stations.

Use a portable battery

Having a portable battery charger for your smartphone will prevent you from having to plug your phone into a wall in a public place while still chasing your smartphone efficiently should you need to do so. Get my picks for best portable chargers here.

Carry your own charging cable

It is always better to use your own charging cable and plug your phone into a regular outlet plug so you can avoid those USB outlets. Remember to pack your charger everywhere you go and try to find the nearest outlet you can if you need to give your phone a quick charge.

Use antivirus software

Sometimes having to use these public charging stations is unavoidable; however, you'll be much more protected if you at least have antivirus software installed on your device. Having antivirus software will help you to know when there is malware or other viruses on your smartphone immediately.

