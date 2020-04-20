Jose Canseco worried Bigfoot or aliens can 'get coronavirus'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

More than a year after former big leaguer Jose Canseco said he was looking for Bigfoot and UFOs, the eccentric slugger is worried they might have contracted coronavirus.

“Can Bigfoot or aliens get Coronavirus I need to know because I have had contact with them," Canseco tweeted over the weekend.

It's unclear if Canseco has contracted the COVID-19 virus, which has affected more than 750,000 people in the U.S. A call to Canseco's management was not immediately returned.

Many on Twitter poked fun at the message, specifically mentioning that no one has ever seen the mythical Bigfoot.

"Bigfoot is notoriously good at social distancing, I wouldn't worry about it," one person wrote.

"Jose you're supposed to keep 6 feet from ALL creatures even the nonexistent ones," another person responded.

This is not the first time Canseco, who has a long history of making wild and outlandish comments on Twitter, has tweeted about aliens and Bigfoot.

In February 2019, he said he was launching a "Bigfoot and alien Excursion," however it's unknown if the trip ever took place.

According to a February 2019 article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the trip appeared to be real after Canseco's girlfriend and manager, Morgan Strelow, told the news outlet the trip would be limited "to five lucky individuals" for the low, low price of $5,000.



As of Monday morning, more than 2.41 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, including more than 759,000 in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.

