ISIS using TikTok to spread propaganda, emojis and all, report says

By Frank Miles | Fox News
General Jack Keane on the resurgency of ISIS

The Islamic State has been using the social media video platform TikTok as a recruitment tool, according to a bombshell report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the terrorist group placed videos of Islamic State anthems and footage of corpses and ISIS fighters to the carefree app popular with teenagers and known for videos of dancing high-school students, harmless pranks and lip-synching with special effects.

One terror video earned 68 likes, and some ISIS-related accounts had around 1,000 followers.

The videos seemed designed to attract a young audience.

The Islamic State has been using the social media video platform TikTok as a propaganda tool, according to a bombshell report.  (File)

“The rhyme, beat, evocative lyrics and punchy delivery are especially appealing to youth,” Elisabeth Kendall, an Oxford University expert on extremism, told the newspaper. “This catchy sing-along method for propagating ISIS ideology means it spreads quickly and sticks in the collective memory. It tends to be far more effective than sermons or theological debate and treatises.”

Social-media intelligence company Storyful identified around two dozen ISIS-related accounts, all of which have been removed.

“This is an industry-wide challenge complicated by bad actors who actively seek to circumvent protective measures, but we have a team dedicated to aggressively protecting against malicious behavior on TikTok,” a spokeswoman for TikTok told the Journal.

