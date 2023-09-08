iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch hit with 2 serious security threats

Two new major security vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apple device software that could allow spyware to be installed and activated.

In fact, at least one Washington DC victim was found to have been actively exploited with an exposure in Apple’s operating software. According to researchers at the Citizen Lab from the University of Toronto, the threat allowed some of the world's most invasive spying technology, NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware onto an iPhone

Spyware access on an Apple device confirmed

Citizen Lab uncovered that the recent version of Apple’s mobile software iOS 16.6 allowed a bad actor to compromise iPhones without any interaction from the victim. Apple confirms this serious security gaff in their note provided about the updated software fix.

About the impact of the pair of threats, Apple stated, "Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution". They also issued a similar warning regarding attachments, stating, "A maliciously crafted attachment may result in arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

Update Mac, iPhone and iPad software ASAP

It's important that you get your device patched ASAP. Don’t wait for an automatic software update for Apple devices. Instead, immediately download and update the latest software directly from Apple and not another source.

MAC SOFTWARE UPDATE

Go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow on-screen instructions

IPHONE AND IPAD UPDATE

Back up your device using iCloud or your computer Plug iPhone or iPad into power and connect to WiFi Go to Settings > General > tap Software Update > tap Install Now

APPLE WATCHOS UPDATE

Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Tap My Watch > go to General > Software Update then tap update and install

Alternatively, you can tap the Settings icon on your Apple Watch > tap General > then Software Update

Apple, like many tech companies, is seeing more attacks and vulnerabilities in its devices in recent months. Americans are now the most widely targeted people by cybercriminals in the world.

That's why it pays to protect all of your devices including computers, tablets, and phones by using strong antivirus protection that can often intercept and neutralize known threats before they have a chance to allow trouble to reach you.

See my review of 2023 Best Antivirus Protection to discover what might be right for you and those you love. Using technology without protection is like getting into a car without wearing a seatbelt when an accident is right around the corner.

In the meantime, share this urgent warning with friends, family, and loved ones so they can get protected without delay.

