‘How to roll a joint’ Google searches spike in NJ after marijuana legalized

The dopes.

New Jerseyans legalized recreational marijuana Tuesday — then spent the rest of the night Googling “how to roll a joint,” online data shows.

There was a 2,800% increase in a search for the term over four hours in the evening, according to Google’s figures.

Another trending term was “when will weed be legal in new jersey.”

Still, the state’s happy heads aren’t due for a legal toke in the near future.

The state legislature still has to decide on how to regulate the sure-to-be-a-hit industry, including with the help of a Cannibis Regulatory Commission whose members have yet to be appointed.

A resident tweeted before the measure passed Tuesday, “I have 3 victory joints rolled up ready to go! And if it doesn’t pass… I’ll still have 3 joints rolled up ready to go!”

After the state constitutional amendment’s passage, a reporter mused in a tweet about how many pizza joints would be swamped with orders from media workers on Election Night, prompting a journalist to respond, “And how many peeps are about to roll legal joints in NJ.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.