How to delete photos from your iPhone while still keeping them in iCloud

Do you have too many photos on your iPhone that are taking up precious storage space? Do you want to delete them from your device but not from iCloud, so you can access them anytime you want? If you answered yes to both questions, we have three easy ways for you to delete photos from your iPhone while keeping them from being wiped from iCloud. Let’s get started.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

1. Turn off iCloud Photo Sharing

One way to delete photos from your iPhone without affecting iCloud is to turn off iCloud Photo Sharing. This feature allows you to share albums with other people, but it also syncs your photos across all your devices. If you turn it off, you can delete photos from your iPhone, and they will still be available on iCloud.com or other devices that have iCloud Photo Sharing turned on. Here’s how to do it:

Open Settings

Then tap your Apple ID

Tap iCloud

Then tap Photos

Toggle off the switch next to Sync this iPhone

the switch next to Then tap Remove from iPhone

You will be asked to confirm your decision by clicking Remove from iPhone. These photos and videos will remain in iCloud Photos.

MORE: BEST TIPS AND TRICKS FOR SEARCHING THROUGH YOUR PHOTOS

2. Use a service other than iCloud for photo backup

Another way to delete photos from your iPhone without affecting iCloud is to use a different service for photo backup. There are many options out there, but one of the most popular ones is Google Photos. It offers unlimited free storage for high-quality photos and videos, and you can access them from any device or web browser. Here’s how to use Google Photos for photo backup:

If you don’t already have it installed, go to the App Store and download the Google Photos app

After it’s installed, tap Open the Google Photos app

the Choose the account you want, then tap Back up as (name of the account)

you want, then tap as (name of the account) Then tap Allow access to all photos

A pop window will appear saying "Google Photos" Would Like to Access Your Photo Library. Tap Allow Full Access

Choose the image quality you want. Storage saver reduces the size of the images, while Original Quality will store them as they are

you want. Storage saver reduces the size of the images, while Original Quality will store them as they are Tap Confirm, then Google Photos will start backing up your photos

Once your photos are backed up to Google Photos, you can delete them from your iPhone, and they will still be in your Google Photos account.

MORE: CAN AI MAKE PHOTOS OF YOU LOOK BETTER THAN YOU DO IN REAL LIFE?

3. Sign in to a different iCloud account

A third way to delete photos from your iPhone without affecting iCloud is to sign in to a different iCloud account. This way, you can separate your photos into different accounts and delete them from one account without affecting the other. Here’s how to do it:

Open Settings

Then tap your Apple ID

Scroll to the very bottom and tap Sign Out

Authenticate that you want to sign out by typing your password and then click Turn Off in the upper right of the screen

It will then ask you to "Keep a copy of your data on this iPhone." Just click Sign Ou t in the upper right

Just click t in the upper right Verify by clicking Sign Out

Now that you’re signed out, open Settings

Tap Apple ID, then sign in to another account

MORE: SECRET TRICKS TO HIDE PHOTOS FROM SNOOPS ON IPHONE

Kurt's key takeaways

Now you know how to delete photos from your iPhone without affecting iCloud. By using these three easy methods, you can free up some space on your device and still keep your precious memories in the cloud. Whether you choose to turn off iCloud Photo Sharing, use Google Photos, or sign into a different iCloud account, you can have more control over your photos and how they are stored.

How do you organize your photos? Do you use albums, tags, or other methods to sort and find your photos easily? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Best gift ideas:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.