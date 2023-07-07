Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

How to send GIFs on an iPhone and Android

Express yourself with images

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Here's how you can send GIFs using an Android or iPhone Video

Here's how you can send GIFs using an Android or iPhone

If you're ever struggling to find the words to say over text, Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson shares how you can send a GIF instead, using your Android or iPhone. 

Got a message to send but can't seem to find the right words to express yourself? GIFs can help you communicate your thoughts or reactions with hilarious visuals or sometimes just silly and fun ways to get your point across. Whether you're an iPhone user or an Android enthusiast, we've got you covered on how to text a GIF. 

How to send GIFs on iPhone 

Let's start with sending GIFs on an iPhone. It's pretty straightforward - just open the Messages app and tap the Write icon 

Arrow pointing to Messages app on iPhone and another arrow pointing at the Write icon

Open Messages app and tap the Write icon. (CyberGuy.com)

Enter the name of the person you want to message 

Find name of person you want to send GIF to

Choose who you want to message. (CyberGuy.com)

Then tap the App drawer 

Arrow pointing to tap the App drawer

Tap the App drawer. (CyberGuy.com)

From there, select the #images button 

Arrow pointing to tap the #images button

Choose the #images button (CyberGuy.com)

Now you can search for the perfect GIF 

Different GIFs showing up on phone to choose from

Find the GIF you want to send. (CyberGuy.com)

Once you find it, simply tap the Send button, and you're good to go 

Arrow pointing to the send button once you select the GIF

Select the GIF and then click the Send button. (CyberGuy.com)

If you're missing the #images button, don't worry - you can easily install it by tapping the App drawer icon 

Click the app drawer if you do not have #images installed

Don't see the #images button? You can install it by going to the App drawer. (CyberGuy.com)

Then swipe left and tap "More" 

Swipe left and click the "more button" next to the Google Maps button

Swipe left and tap more to install the #images app. (CyberGuy.com)

Now select Edit 

Arrow pointing to the Edit option at the top left of screen

Click the Edit option. (CyberGuy.com)

From here, you can add the #images app to your favorites for easy access

Press the #images button

Press the #images button to add to the App drawer. (CyberGuy.com)

If you want even more options, you can download third-party apps from the App Store for a wider selection of content. 

More Apps to choose from in the App Store

You can also download more Apps from the App Store. (CyberGuy.com)

How to send GIFs on Android 

For Android devices, the process is different depending on your version of Android. However, generally, you can open your messaging app 

Open messaging app on Android to send GIFs

Open the messaging app on your Android to send GIFs. (CyberGuy.com)

Tap the text bubble icon 

Arrow pointing to a contact who you will send the GIF to

Choose the name of the person you want to send the GIF to. (CyberGuy.com)

Then enter the name of the person you want to text 

Type in the person's name to send the GIF

Type in the person's name. (CyberGuy.com)

Tap the built-in GIF button, which may be located below the text entry field 

Find GIF button, may be located below text entry field

Find and tap the built-in GIF button. (CyberGuy.com)

From there, you can browse stickers or GIFs or use the search button to find a specific GIF. Once you've found the perfect one, tap the Send button to share it 

Arrow pointing to GIF and Send button to share

Press the Send button to share the GIF. (CyberGuy.com)

Kurt's key takeaways 

Whether you're an iPhone or Android user, adding GIFs to your messages is a fun and creative way to spice up your conversations, and it's so easy. The next time you're at a loss for words, give GIFs a try. 

How do you feel about using GIFs in your texts? Do you think they enhance or distract from your messages?  Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact 

