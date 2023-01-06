How to quickly edit a video on your phone

Have you ever recorded a video on your smartphone yet haven't sent or posted it because it was too long, or you were just unhappy with how it turned out? Well, you're not alone. Most of us these days have videos we haven't done anything with for those very reasons.

Here are some easy ways to make quick and simple edits to videos on your phone—without the help of any special apps.

How to edit videos on your iPhone

While your iPhone's built-in camera allows you to record videos in both cinematic and slow-motion modes, you also have the power to directly slow, trim, add a filter, or adjust your video directly from the photos app.

To trim a video

Open the video you want to edit

Tap Edit

Move the sliders on either side of the video timeline at the bottom of the screen to where you want your video to start and end.

Tap play to preview your edit

to preview your edit Tap done.

Here you will have the option to either "Save Video" or "Save Video As New Clip". Tapping "Save Video" will save only the newly edited version of the video, while tapping "Save Video As New Clip" will save both the original video and the newly edited edition.

If you hit "Save Video" by mistake and want to save the original, fear not, this is easily fixed.

Open the video which you edited

Tap Edit

Tap Revert

Tap Revert to Original.

In addition to restoring the video's original length, this will also undo any other changes you may have made to the video.

To adjust the picture, color, and audio

Open the video you want to edit

Tap edit

Tap the adjust icon

icon Scroll to adjust to exposure, highlights, shadows, contrast, brightness, black point, saturation, vibrance, warmth, tint, sharpness, definition and vignette.

To add a filter

Open the video you want to edit

Tap edit

Tap the filter icon

icon Scroll and choose the filter of your liking.

To crop or rotate your video

Open the video you want to edit

Tap edit

Tap the fourth icon from the bottom

You can create custom parameters by tapping the icon in the upper right-hand corner or select from standard sizes

Additionally, you can mirror the video, or rotate it using the two icons in the upper left-hand corner.

As always, if you don't like the changes you made to the video, you can always go back and restore it by clicking Edit, and then Revert.

How to edit videos on an Android

As on an iPhone, Android users can make quick and simple edits to their videos directly through Google Photos.

To trim a video

Open the video you wish to edit

Tap Edit

Drag the handles at the video's timeline to where you want it to begin and end

Tap save copy.

To crop or rotate your video

Open the video you wish to edit

Tap Edit

Tap Crop

To crop a video to a different aspect ratio, tap the aspect ratio

To change a video's perspective, tap transform, then either manually adjust the edges of the video, or just tap auto .

then either manually adjust the edges of the video, or just tap . To rotate the video, tap Rotate , or use the dial above

, or use the dial above To straighten the video automatically, tap auto.

To adjust an effect in your video

Open the video you wish to edit

Tap Edit

Tap Adjust

Select the effect you want to adjust, which includes brightness, contrast, white point, highlights, shadows, black point, saturation, warmth, tint, skin tone, blue tone or vignette.

To add a filter to your video

Open the video you wish to edit

Tap Edit

Tap filters

Select filter

Then adjust the filter to your liking by swiping through.

To draw or highlight a video

Open the video you wish to edit

Tap Edit

Tap Markup

Tap the pen icon if you want to draw, or tap the highlight icon if you wish to highlight something.

Easy steps, right? Now it's time to edit those videos, get them out there to your friends and family, and post them on social media. Let us know if these instructions helped revive some of your forgotten videos.

