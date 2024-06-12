How to find and manage all online accounts linked to your email

It's common for the average person today to have over 100 online accounts, ranging from frequently used services to one-time sign-ups that are easily forgotten.

With the increasing prevalence of data breaches, it has become crucial to monitor and manage these accounts.

Each account linked to your email address could potentially expose your personal information if compromised. Therefore, keeping track of your online accounts is essential for maintaining your security. Here's how to check which accounts are connected to your email address, and how to revoke them if need be.

Finding accounts linked to your email

There are several different ways to see which online accounts are linked to your email. First, we'll show you how to find accounts linked to your email using both Google Gmail and Microsoft Outlook. To get started, we'll cover how to do this with Gmail.

Using Gmail to find online accounts linked to your email

Steps may vary depending on your device, operating system and Gmail account settings.

In the top right corner of Gmail, click your Google Account icon and select Manage Your Google Account

In the left menu, select Security

Scroll down to Google Apps with the account address and click Manage Access

Scroll down further and click Manage Passwords from the box labeled Password Manager

From here, you'll be able to see all the websites and online accounts connected to your Gmail account. You'll also be able to revoke access to anything you no longer need.

Using Outlook to find online accounts linked to your email

Steps may vary depending on your device, operating system and Outlook account settings.

Sign in to your Outlook account from your browser

In the top-right of the page, click the Settings wheel

Click Sync Email from the second column

If you have any accounts connected to your Outlook account, they will appear here.

Now, you can see all the accounts linked to your email address within Outlook. Go through the list and use the 'Remove' button to disconnect any accounts that you no longer need or recognize.

Using AOL to find online accounts linked to your email

To find accounts linked to your AOL email address, follow these steps:

Steps may vary depending on your device, operating system and AOL account settings.

Go to aol.com and sign in to your AOL account

and to your AOL account Click on the icon or your name in the upper right of the screen

in the upper right of the screen Select Account Security from the right sidebar menu

from the right sidebar menu Then tap the Recent Activity tab at the top of the page

tab at the top of the page Scroll down to the Connected devices and apps section

section Tap View all connected devices

Here, you will see a list of all websites, apps and services that have access to your AOL account and email address.

that have access to your AOL account and email address. To revoke access to any app or service, click the Remove Access or Sign out button next to its name

Using Yahoo to find online accounts linked to your email

For Yahoo email accounts, you can view linked accounts by:

Steps may vary depending on your device, operating system and Yahoo account settings.

Go to yahoo.com and sign in to your account.

and your account. Click on the profile icon or avatar in the top right corner

or avatar in the top right corner Select Account Info or Manage your account

or On the Account Info page, click Recent Activity in the top navigation bar

in the top navigation bar Scroll down to the Devices and Apps section

section Here, you'll find a list of all apps and devices connected to your Yahoo account and email.

connected to your Yahoo account and email. To disconnect any of these, click on where it says Details

Then tap the Remove Access button next to the app or device name

By regularly reviewing the accounts and apps linked to your email addresses, you can better protect your personal information from potential data breaches or misuse. Removing access for any unknown or unnecessary connections is a simple privacy practice.

Use a password manager to keep track of your online accounts

An easy way to keep track of all your different online accounts is to utilize a password manager. It will also help you to create unique and difficult-to-crack passwords that a hacker could never guess. Second, it also keeps track of all your passwords in one place and fills passwords in for you when you’re logging into an account so that you never have to remember them yourself. The fewer passwords you remember, the less likely you will be to reuse them for your accounts. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2024 here.

Kurt's key takeaways

As we've highlighted in this article, it's important to keep track of online accounts connected to your email address. Hackers are always looking for ways to get their hands on email addresses, and unused online accounts are a major way this happens. We strongly suggest using password management software to keep track of all your passwords and online accounts.

