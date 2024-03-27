How the Dream Chaser spaceplane plans to shake up space travel in the future

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Imagine, just for a second, stepping into a world where space travel isn't just for astronauts, but for everyone, including you.

Now, picture the Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane and its Shooting Star cargo module, all lit up in soft blue lights at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio.

This isn't just some cool tech on display; it's a peek into a future where space could be part of your everyday life and allow you to travel beyond earth’s atmosphere.

This towering 55-foot-tall spacecraft, named Tenacity, is the beginning of a journey that might one day take us and cargo out of this world.

Testing the limits

Under the rigorous scrutiny of space simulation, the Dream Chaser and its cargo module underwent a series of tests designed to face the harsh realities of launch and space flight, ensuring its readiness for the challenges ahead.

The intense tests included exposure to extreme vibrations using the world's most powerful spacecraft shaker system and will include a stint in a thermal vacuum chamber to simulate space’s unique and harsh conditions.

Preparing for the spaceplane's maiden flight to the International Space Station

These steps are crucial as the spaceplane gears up for its inaugural uncrewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS) later this year to deliver over 7,800 pounds of cargo. It's the first of seven missions to resupply the International Space Station for NASA under the CRS-2 (Commercial Resupply Services-2) program.

Dream Chaser spaceplane clears crucial environmental tests

The successful completion of the initial phase of environmental testing represents a significant leap forward for Sierra Space and the Dream Chaser program. The journey to get to this place took years of development. The rigorous testing regimen has proven the spaceplane's resilience and its readiness for the next phase of its journey.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Dream Chaser spaceplane has been on quite the adventure. From its very inception to rigorous testing, it embodies a shared dream — a vision of exploring space not as an unreachable frontier, but as a fresh domain for improving life right here on Earth. As Sierra Space and NASA push the boundaries of what’s possible, we find ourselves on the edge of an exhilarating new chapter in human history. Space isn’t just a place to visit anymore; it might become a place to call home and work. The Dream Chaser, with its innovative design and bold mission, is leading us into this uncharted future.

