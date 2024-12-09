How to delete multiple emails at once on iPhone

Managing your inbox can quickly become a daunting task. Many of us find ourselves drowning in a sea of unread emails, making it challenging to stay organized. Dale from Lowell, Arizona, recently reached out with a common frustration:
"My iPhone 13; How do I erase multiple emails from my inbox? Deleting each one individually is time consuming and tedious. Currently 1900 plus."
Don’t worry, Dale. You're not alone in this struggle. Let's dive into some easy steps to declutter your inbox. If you want to delete multiple emails at once on Android, here's how to do it.
The Mail app method to delete multiple emails on iPhone
The built-in Mail app on your iPhone 13 offers a straightforward way to delete multiple emails at once:
- Open the Mail app
- Navigate to your inbox and tap on it
- Tap Select in top-right corner
- Select the emails you want to delete by tapping the circles next to them.
- For a quick selection, tap the first email, then slide your finger down the list.
- Once you've chosen your emails, tap Trash at the bottom right.
Bulk deletion: Tackling thousands of emails at once on iPhone
When faced with an overwhelming number of emails, try this method:
- Open the Mail app
- Navigate to your inbox and tap on it
- Tap Select in top-right corner
- Tap Select All at top-left
- Hit Trash
- Confirm your decision by clicking Trash All
The web browser approach to bulk deleting emails on iPhone
For even more control over bulk deletions, consider using your iPhone's web browser:
- Open Safari
- Go to your email provider's website and log in to your account.
- Look for an Edit or Select option
- Choose Select All or a similar function
- Find the Delete or Trash button and tap it
- It will ask you to confirm your decision by clicking Delete all.
This method is particularly effective for quickly clearing out large numbers of emails.
Set trash or archive as the default on iPhone
To ensure that deleted emails are automatically sent to your preferred location, follow these simple steps to configure your iPhone settings. This setting helps you efficiently organize your emails by automatically directing deleted messages to the appropriate folder, saving time and reducing inbox clutter.
- Go to Settings
- Scroll down and tap Apps
- Click Mail
- Click Mail Accounts
- Select Your Account
- Scroll down to Account Settings and click it
- Then click Advanced
- Select Deleted Mailbox or Archive Mailbox to streamline your email management
Kurt's key takeaways
Managing a cluttered inbox can feel overwhelming, but with these techniques, you'll be on your way to a more organized inbox. Remember, it's not just about deleting emails. It's about creating habits that prevent inbox overload in the future. Consider setting up filters for recurring emails. By implementing these strategies, Dale and other iPhone users can transform their email management from a tedious chore into a quick and efficient task.
