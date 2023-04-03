How Amazon's latest feature helps prevent buyer's remorse

I love searching for the perfect product to fit my needs on Amazon. However, there's always a risk that what you see online is not what you get when it comes in the mail. Although Amazon has a pretty good return and refund policy, we'd all rather get a good quality product on the first try.

That's why the world's largest online retailer is offering a new feature that will help customers decide whether a product is worth buying or not.

What new feature is Amazon introducing?

The new feature is still being tested out; however, it seems that Amazon plans to begin using a new warning label for those products that have poor reviews and lots of returns. The label will have a bold headline saying, "Frequently returned item" and below will say "Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item."

The labels are not yet visible to all Amazon users, so the company is likely trying it out on a few select accounts. For now, shoppers will have to do their research and look carefully at how many stars the product had and what people are saying about it until Amazon makes a wide release of the new label.

Who will benefit from these warning labels?

Amazon customers everywhere will of course benefit from this new label; however, the company itself will also strongly benefit. Believe it or not, having to return a poorly-made product is a headache for the customer and the seller. The cost for return merchandise is an expensive part of Amazon and sellers' overhead. By providing this new label and warning customers to look closely before buying a product, Amazon will likely save tons of money on processing fees as well as save valuable warehouse space for all the good products.

I hope their testing goes well and that they can release this new label within the coming weeks or months, as this would greatly benefit shoppers everywhere.

Are you looking forward to seeing this new Amazon label? Tell us your thoughts.

