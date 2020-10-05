Honey Has All My Best Deal-Seeking Secrets in One

Nothing is normal this year and this includes Black Friday. But how do you rush the stores for doorbusters during a pandemic? You don’t. Try Honey, the savings finder I discovered that’ll make your online holiday shopping much, much easier.

Typically, deal-seeking shoppers like me are willing to brave the Black Friday crowds to snag the lowest prices on electronics, toys, and luxury goods that rarely go on sale. As a lifelong deal seeker (I was making homemade spreadsheets of toy and school supply deals when I was practically in my single digits), I love a good Black Friday scramble. But this year, count me out. I’m doing all my shopping online with Honey.

3 Ways Honey Saves You Money

Honey is a free shopping tool you add to your browser in just two clicks. It works in the background, as a simple, automatic way to find relevant coupon codes, or sign up for additional benefits like Droplist and Honey Gold.

1. Automatic Coupon Finder

This is Honey’s bread and butter if you will. Honey automatically finds and applies coupon codes on more than 30,000 popular shopping sites, everything from Apple.com to Zulily.com. And let me tell you, watching Honey cycle through numerous coupon codes to find additional savings is very satisfying. When you visit a retailer’s site, a small dropdown menu alerts you to potential coupon codes and other ways to save money, but Honey does all the work with one click.

I tried out Honey while getting an early start on Christmas gifts and prepping for the holidays at Lowes.com. Once I added a few things to my shopping cart and proceeded to checkout, Honey prompted me with a dropdown to “Apply Coupons.”

Today’s shopping trip with Honey netted me a $20.00 savings on a roomba vacuum cleaner! Sure, I could search the internet for coupon codes, but Honey does it for me.

2. Price Drop Alerts

Droplist is like a savings concierge that tracks product prices over time, which fluctuate daily, even hourly. While shopping on your favorite sites you can add items to your Droplist and Honey will notify you if the item goes on sale.

Right now’s the best time to add Christmas gifts to your Droplist and then there’s no need to keep checking prices on Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, or any other day. Honey will automatically notify you when an item lowers in price so you can save the most money possible

3. Rewards on Purchases

Honey Gold is a rewards program that lets you earn points for shopping at more than 5,000 partner sites and it’s stackable with your favorite store’s loyalty programs and credit card rewards. (Stackable savings is practically the deal-seeker’s gold standard.) Instead of waiting for a check once you have accumulated cashback rewards, Honey Gold is redeemable for gift cards at stores like Nordstrom, Sephora, Target, and more.

But here is a time-saving distinction: Unlike regular cashback programs, where you have to start on their sites first, Honey smartly allows you to activate its Honey Gold feature while you’re already shopping. Why’s that a big deal? Well, how many times have you checked out only to realize you forgot to visit that cashback site first?

Some shoppers are content with buy, click, and done, but I need to know I’m getting the best possible deal with the most perks for my money. With Honey, you can skip the Black Friday in-store crowds and put dealtech to work for you.

Shelby Skrhak is a Dallas-based personal finance and sponsored content writer. She’s a recovering Mommy Blogger who began writing about how to get cheap diapers on her deals site FatHeadDog.com over a decade ago and is still trying to get rid of baby oil from her original drugstore stockpile. Shelby’s work has appeared in SUCCESS magazine, CandysDirt.com, and CNBC.com.