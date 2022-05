This one hidden Google shortcut will save you time every single day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most of us know at least some basic keyboard shortcuts. Ctrl + C for copy, Ctrl + V for paste, and the infamous Ctrl + Alt + Delete for when things aren’t going so well.

That’s not all. You can use your keyboard to paste text without its original messy formatting, take a picture of your screen, and create a virtual desktop to keep work and life separate. Tap or click here for seven shortcuts that will help you save even more time .

Speaking of time, here’s a 30-second privacy check you need to do if you use Google or Facebook regularly. Do it now while you’re thinking of it.

There are more ways to cut to the chase beyond a few keystrokes. If you use Google’s Docs, Sheets, and Calendar, here’s a smart, quick way to create new files and events without clicking through menus.

Use Google shortcuts to create new files

Microsoft Office is expensive. If you don’t want to pay for Word, Excel, and all the rest, a free alternative is the way to go. Google isn’t the only option out there. Tap or click here for seven free choices that do what Word does .

But if you do use Google Docs, here’s a trick you need to know. The same goes for opening a new Google Sheet, Google’s version of Excel.

A similar shortcut opens your Google Calendar with a new blank calendar entry for you to fill in, which is faster than going through your calendar itself or Google Drive.

Here’s how it works

First, make sure you're signed in to your Google account. Now open your browser. Enter in the type of file you want to create, along with ".new" in the browser's URL bar.

For example, you can open a Google Doc by typing in "document.new" or a calendar entry by typing "cal.new."

Here’s a handy list for reference. You can use any of the following shortcuts for each application:

Google Docs: document.new, docs.new, doc.new

Google Sheets: spreadsheet.new, sheets.new, sheet.new

Google Slides: presentation.new, slides.new, slide.new

Google Forms: forms.new, form.new

Google Keep: keep.new, notes.new, note.new

Google Calendar: meeting.new, cal.new

Google Meeting: meet.new

Like what you’re reading? Get tech smarts right to your inbox with my free newsletters .

While you’re at it

If you use Google Docs, there’s a good chance you use Gmail, Chrome, and other Google products, too. Do yourself a favor and check out these guides to lock down your browser and wipe your personal details from the web.

PODCAST PICK: Traffic trick, YouTube shortcuts, golden privacy tip - Komando.com

Want to erase yourself from the internet? Here’s how. I'll also tell you how to predict traffic conditions months in advance. You'll learn about some YouTube keyboard shortcuts you’ll always use and Netflix changes that may come later this year. Also, a piece of history died in a ransomware attack. Here's what you need to know.

Check out my podcast "Kim Komando Explains" on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts . Just search for my last name, "Komando."

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim's national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can listen to or watch The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television, or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim's free podcasts.

Copyright 2022, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved. By clicking the shopping links, you’re supporting my research. As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. I only recommend products I believe in.