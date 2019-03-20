Apple unveils new AirPods with wireless charging

Apple has already unveiled new iPads and brought Intel's Core i9 processor to the iMac this week, but the announcements aren't over yet. Today is all about the second generation of AirPods, which are available to buy right now.

As rumored earlier this year, Apple today unveiled "Hey Siri" AirPods, which are capable of activating Siri hands-free. That's thanks to a new Apple-designed H1 chip developed specifically for use in headphones and earbuds. The H1 also promises to connect more quickly, run more efficiently, and in turn increase the amount of talk time available between charges.

One other big change for these second-generation AirPods is the choice of two cases. There's now an AirPods with Charging Case for $159, but also an AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $199. For wireless charging, simply place the compatible case down on a Qi-compatible charging mat and charging will commence automatically without any fumbling around to plug a cable in. if you already own the first-gen AirPods, Apple will sell you the Wireless Charging Case for $79.

"The world's best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods," Phil Schiller, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement. "They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free 'Hey Siri' and the convenience of a new wireless battery case."

The new AirPods, in both charging and wireless charging case options, are available to buy right now on the online Apple Store with free shipping taking up to five business days. Apple's retail stores will receive stock next week. For now, ordering online and opting for in-store pickup isn't available. Engraving is also available.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.