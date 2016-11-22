Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on Windows laptops, MacBooks

If you’ve been holding out for a PC or MacBook, Black Friday won’t disappoint.

While the best deals can be had on PCs, Apple’s popular MacBook line will have a couple of tempting deals too. Best Buy deals are valid for November 24-26.

13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display: $200 off last-year’s mid-range MacBook Pro model, discounted to $1,299.99 off the regular price of $1,499.99. It comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display, 5th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB Memory, and 256GB of flash storage.

Note that Apple just announced a line of redesigned yet decidedly more expensive MacBook Pros, with the least expensive (meant as a MacBook Air replacement) 13-inch model starting at $1,499 and the Touch Bar 13-inch version starting at $1,799. Amazon, as of November 22, is offering $100 off the new $1,499 MacBook Pro, reduced to $1,399.

13-inch MacBook Air: $200 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Air, reduced to $799.99 from the regular price of $999.99. The MBA sports a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB Memory, and 128GB flash storage. Note that the MacBook Air doesn’t have a high-resolution Retina display.

Microsoft Surface 4 Pro: $400 off the Microsoft laptop-tablet hybrid. One of the better Black Friday deals, the price will be cut to $599.99 from the regular price of $999.99. The specifications include a 6th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, a high-resolution 12.3-inch touch display, and 128GB of solid-state storage. A Microsoft detachable Surface keyboard is also thrown into the deal (usually sold separately for $160). One thing worth noting is that the Intel Core m3 is a lower performance chip but still offers plenty of oomph for what most people need.

HP Spectre x360: $400 off HP’s 2-in-1 premium convertible laptop, discounted to $999.99 from the regular price of $1,399.99. The ultra-thin all-aluminum Spectre x360 is packed with high-end components including a high-resolution 13.3-inch touch screen, 6th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB solid state drive. This ranks up there as one of the best deals and should please power users.

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop: $100 off, reduced to $249.99 from the regular price of $349.99. One of the cheapest 15-inch laptops, it comes with an Intel Core i3 chip, 6GB of memory, and a 1TB hard drive.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $90 off, price cut to $169.99 from the regular price of $259.99. Even cheaper than the Dell deal, it packs an AMD processor, 4GB of memory, and a 500GB hard drive.