Hear iPhone alerts better by changing the default notification sound

Ever since Apple rolled out iOS 17, there’s been a bit of a buzz — or, should we say, a lack thereof.

The default notification tone, "Rebound," has been causing quite a stir among users.

It’s soft and subtle, but for many, it’s just too quiet.

Fear not, fellow iPhone users. We will show you how to customize your alerts by changing the default notification sound on your iPhone.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

How to update your iPhone's software

First things first: If you haven't already updated the software on your iPhone, you'll want to do that first. Here's how to do it.

Go to Settings

Tap General

Click Software Update to check for the latest iOS version available

APPLE SENDS OUT THREAT NOTIFICATIONS IN 92 COUNTRIES WARNING ABOUT SPYWARE

MORE: UNFORGETTABLE MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS 2024

How to change the default notification sound on your iPhone

Now that you've updated to the latest software, let's tackle the steps to change the notification sound:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Go to Sound & Haptics and click it

and click it Tap Default Alerts

Choose your preferred notification sound from the list of alert tones that appear.

from the list of alert tones that appear. If you'd like to change the default notification sound back to what it was before you updated to iOS 17, select Tri-tone

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MORE: HOW TO PROTECT YOUR IPHONE CALENDAR FROM DISTRACTING SPAM INVITATIONS

How to make notifications quieter or louder

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Go to Sound & Haptics and click it

and click it Adjust the volume for Ringtone and alerts with the slider

MORE: HOW TO UPDATE YOUR PASSCODE ON YOUR IPHONE

How to personalize your iPhone notifications and ringtones

After following the steps mentioned above, all apps that utilize default alerts will adopt the tone you’ve selected. However, the alert sound for notifications from specific apps (such as Calendar and Reminder Alerts) will remain unchanged unless you manually adjust it. Here's how to do that.

Go to Settings

Tap Sound and Haptics

Then, choose the Type of Alert and change it by tapping the desired sound.

and change it by tapping the Additionally, you can set custom iPhone ringtones from the same menu.

You can also associate a ringtone with one of your contacts on your iPhone. Here are the steps to do that.

MORE: BEST ACCESSORIES FOR YOUR PHONE

Kurt's key takeaways

Whether you’re a fan of the gentle Rebound or team Tri-tone, it’s all about what rings true for you. A louder alert might be the ticket for those who need a sound that cuts through the noise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What’s your notification sound of choice, and why? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.